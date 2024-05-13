Paytm to focus on UPI Lite Wallet after RBI's crackdown on payments bank

Paytm will now partner with other banks (like Axis, HDFC, SBI, YES Bank) to process UPI transactions. Photo: Reuters

One97 Communications, the company that operates the brand Paytm, is focusing on the UPI Lite wallet to move users who prefer the feature for low-value transactions.

The company’s focus on the UPI Lite feature comes months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cracked down on its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank. The banking regulator had barred the payments bank from accepting fresh credits in its mobile wallets after March 15 this year.

At present, customers with funds in their Paytm wallet can withdraw or transfer it to another wallet or bank account, up to the available balance. Once the balance is exhausted, they will no longer be able to add money to the Paytm wallet, as per RBI directions.

A UPI Lite wallet is different from that of Paytm’s in-house wallet operations.

UPI Lite processes low-value transactions that have been set at below Rs 500, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) website.





Customers using the UPI Lite feature can add up to Rs 2,000 to their wallet twice a day, reaching a total daily capacity of Rs 4,000. They can further transact using this wallet balance without the requirement of a PIN.

The UPI Lite wallet is native to fintechs such as Paytm and is embedded in their application.

Similarly, other fintech majors offering the UPI Lite solution to users include names such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Navi, Groww, among six other players.

It runs off the existing UPI ecosystem protocols for mobile phones to ensure commonality, compliance, and system acceptance. It was launched in September 2022.

Not all banks support the UPI Lite feature for customers.

For instance, on Paytm, UPI Lite is only supported by banks such as Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank.

In total, 34 banks are live with the UPI Lite feature, as shown on the NPCI website.

“We see the wallet as an essential payment tool that lets users keep money for everyday use and make quick payments on the go. Paytm UPI Lite improves this experience, allowing for faster transactions at local stores, street vendors, and for regular purchases while keeping bank statements clear,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

Last month, NPCI permitted Paytm to start migration of users to a new payment service provider (PSP) that the bank handles.

This came after the NPCI allowed Paytm to function as a third-party application provider (TPAP) on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in March.

Four banks — State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and YES Bank — act as PSPs to Paytm.