close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PESB recommends Parminder Chopra for PFC Chairman, Managing Director post

Parminder Chopra is set to head Power Finance Corporation (PFC), with PESB recommending her name for post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the state-owned non-banking financial institution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amit Tandon: A testing time for board members

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Parminder Chopra is set to head Power Finance Corporation (PFC), with PESB recommending her name for the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the state-owned non-banking financial institution.

Chopra currently serving as Director (Finance), will be the first woman CMD of the NBFC, under the Ministry of Power. She is also on the board of the company.

In its notification dated May 8, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) said it has "recommended the name of Parminder Chopra for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Power Finance Corporation".

The official holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce and is a qualified Cost Accountant. She has over 35 years of experience in the power sector, including work experience at NHPC and the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

Also Read

PFC logs highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 5,229 cr on higher revenues

PESB recommends PM Prasad for Chairman, Managing Director of Coal India

PFC sanctions Rs 3,940 crore loan for Machilipatnam port in Andhra

Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Nykaa, NDTV, Kaynes Technology, PFC, JK Paper

NTPC, PFC: 5 F&O stocks see long OI build-up; Here's how to trade in them

LatentView Analytics reports profit after tax at Rs 342 mn in March quarter

Use cost-effective, accessible group term cover to boost coverage

LIC increases its shareholding in Hindustan Petroleum by over 5%

Khaitans reach settlement with IL&FS to regain control of McLeod Russel

Gabriel India ties up with Inalfa to manufacture sunroofs for PVs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PESB PFC

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PESB recommends Parminder Chopra for PFC Chairman, Managing Director post

Amit Tandon: A testing time for board members
1 min read

Vedanta appoints veteran Terry Daly as advisor for semiconductor business

Image
2 min read

LatentView Analytics reports profit after tax at Rs 342 mn in March quarter

Profit
2 min read
Premium

Use cost-effective, accessible group term cover to boost coverage

Life insurance
4 min read

LIC increases its shareholding in Hindustan Petroleum by over 5%

LIC
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon