PESB recommends Parminder Chopra for PFC Chairman, Managing Director post

Parminder Chopra is set to head Power Finance Corporation (PFC), with PESB recommending her name for the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the state-owned non-banking financial institution.

Chopra currently serving as Director (Finance), will be the first woman CMD of the NBFC, under the Ministry of Power. She is also on the board of the company.

In its notification dated May 8, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) said it has "recommended the name of Parminder Chopra for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Power Finance Corporation".

The official holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce and is a qualified Cost Accountant. She has over 35 years of experience in the power sector, including work experience at NHPC and the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

Also Read PFC logs highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 5,229 cr on higher revenues PESB recommends PM Prasad for Chairman, Managing Director of Coal India PFC sanctions Rs 3,940 crore loan for Machilipatnam port in Andhra Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Nykaa, NDTV, Kaynes Technology, PFC, JK Paper NTPC, PFC: 5 F&O stocks see long OI build-up; Here's how to trade in them LatentView Analytics reports profit after tax at Rs 342 mn in March quarter Use cost-effective, accessible group term cover to boost coverage LIC increases its shareholding in Hindustan Petroleum by over 5% Khaitans reach settlement with IL&FS to regain control of McLeod Russel Gabriel India ties up with Inalfa to manufacture sunroofs for PVs