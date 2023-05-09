close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gabriel India ties up with Inalfa to manufacture sunroofs for PVs

Auto component maker Anand Group said its unit Gabriel India has inked a technical collaboration with Netherlands-based Inalfa Roof Systems to manufacture sunroofs for the passenger vehicles

Press Trust of India New Delhi
manufacturing

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Auto component maker Anand Group on Tuesday said its unit Gabriel India has inked a technical collaboration with Netherlands-based Inalfa Roof Systems to manufacture sunroofs for the passenger vehicles.

The newly formed Inalfa Gabriel Sunroof Systems (IGSS), which will initially be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gabriel India, will produce sunroofs at a new plant in Chennai with operations set to commence in the first quarter of 2024 with an investment of around Rs 170 crore.

The entities noted that the IGSS will be later converted into a joint venture with Inalfa holding 51 per cent shareholding.

IGSS will have an installed production capacity of 2 lakh units in the first phase with first line catering to South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia.

"This partnership supports the government's AtmaNirbhar manufacturing drive; provides our OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) customers with a domestic and resilient supply chain for sunroofs," Anand Group Executive Chairperson Anjali Singh told reporters here.

The move also expands Gabriel's product range and will create over 250 direct and indirect jobs in India, she added.

Also Read

India can be No 1 automobile manufacturer by using lithium reserve: Gadkari

Automobile exports record growth of 35.9% from 2020-21 to 2021-22

Automobile retail sales up 14% in March; post 21% YoY growth in FY23

Britishvolt: More evidence UK is losing race to capture growing EV market

Auto component suppliers to log 8-10% revenue growth this fiscal: ICRA

Castrol India posts 11.3% fall in Q1 profit on rising input costs

CG Power and Industrial board approves manufacturing capacities expansion

Controversial calls on predatory pricing: Telecom industry awaits clarity

NCLT to issue crisis-hit Go First's insolvency order on Wednesday

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

The new venture is expected to generate a revenue of around Rs 1,000 crore by 2030, Singh noted.

Anand Group has 21 companies out of which 13 are joint ventures. Gabriel India, the listed entity of the group, is a leader in the vehicle suspension systems in the domestic market.

Inalfa Group CEO Linda Gao said that the tie up with Gabriel is a great opportunity to enter into the growing automotive market in India.

Inalfa Roof Systems Group, with a USD 1.5 billion turnover, is a global market leader in the automotive sunroof systems with presence in 15 locations worldwide.

Demand for sunroof in passenger vehicles on the domestic market has grown at a fast clip in the last few years.

As per industry estimates, the automotive sunroof market in India could cross 7 lakh units this year against 5 lakh units in 2022.

Globally, the automotive sunroof market will reach USD 13.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.3 per cent between 2010 and 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : automobile industry automobile manufacturer

First Published: May 09 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CG Power and Industrial board approves manufacturing capacities expansion

Amit Tandon: A testing time for board members
2 min read
Premium

Controversial calls on predatory pricing: Telecom industry awaits clarity

Telecom
6 min read

NCLT to issue crisis-hit Go First's insolvency order on Wednesday

Go First
2 min read

Eveready Industries posts Rs 14.4 crore net loss in Jan-Mar quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to consider sub-division of equity shares

Pharmaceuticals, drugs, pharma industry, medical, health, lab
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon