Business Standard

Pfizer India Q2 PAT rises to Rs 226 crore on lower costs, price hikes

Its cost of materials consumed fell 2.1% to Rs 94.4 crore, accounting for about 21% of total expenses in the quarter

Topics
Pfizer | Pfizer India | Q2 results

Reuters 

Pfizer Vaccine, Coronavirus vaccine
Photo: Shutterstock

BENGALURU - Pfizer Ltd, the Indian arm of U.S. pharma giant Pfizer Inc, reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by price hikes and lower input costs.

Profit before tax and exceptional item rose to 2.26 billion Indian rupees ($27.97 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 1.75 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

The company booked a one-time gain of 1.89 billion rupees on the sale its off-patent and generic medicines business, Upjohn.

Pfizer's revenue from operations rose 0.3% to 6.38 billion rupees.

Its cost of materials consumed fell 2.1% to 944 million rupees, accounting for about 21% of total expenses in the quarter.

Though the volume of drug sales in India took a hit last quarter, drugmakers benefited from price hikes and product launch-led growth, BOB Capital Markets said in a recent note.

The Indian pharma market grew 8.2% year-over-year in value terms during July-September quarter, supported by higher revenue from medicines treating chronic illnesses even though volumes were flat, analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note.

Pfizer's shares have fallen nearly 13% this year, while the Nifty Pharma index has shed about 9%.

Earlier in the day, peer Zydus Lifesciences reported an 82.6% slump in second-quarter profit, hit by rising expenses.

($1 = 80.7500 Indian rupees)

($1 = 80.7920 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:43 IST

