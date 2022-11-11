Pfizer India Q2 PAT rises to Rs 226 crore on lower costs, price hikes

-
ALSO READ
ITR 2021-22: How to e-verify income tax return to complete filing process
ITR: What happens if you miss July 31 deadline for filing income tax return
ITR 2021-22: What do you lose if you file a belated income tax return?
Income tax return: Missed ITR 2021-22 deadline? Here's what to do next
ITR filing: Know how to file income tax return as the deadline approaches
-
BENGALURU - Pfizer Ltd, the Indian arm of U.S. pharma giant Pfizer Inc, reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by price hikes and lower input costs.
Profit before tax and exceptional item rose to 2.26 billion Indian rupees ($27.97 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 1.75 billion rupees in the year-ago period.
The company booked a one-time gain of 1.89 billion rupees on the sale its off-patent and generic medicines business, Upjohn.
Pfizer's revenue from operations rose 0.3% to 6.38 billion rupees.
Its cost of materials consumed fell 2.1% to 944 million rupees, accounting for about 21% of total expenses in the quarter.
Though the volume of drug sales in India took a hit last quarter, drugmakers benefited from price hikes and product launch-led growth, BOB Capital Markets said in a recent note.
The Indian pharma market grew 8.2% year-over-year in value terms during July-September quarter, supported by higher revenue from medicines treating chronic illnesses even though volumes were flat, analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note.
Pfizer's shares have fallen nearly 13% this year, while the Nifty Pharma index has shed about 9%.
Earlier in the day, peer Zydus Lifesciences reported an 82.6% slump in second-quarter profit, hit by rising expenses.
($1 = 80.7500 Indian rupees)
($1 = 80.7920 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU