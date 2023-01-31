JUST IN
Indian Hotels Q3 net rises five-fold to Rs 383 cr on robust travel demand
MakeMyTrip reports highest ever gross booking, operating profit in Q3
Jindal Steel Q3 results: Net profit drops 68% as export tax bites
MakeMyTrip logs highest-ever quarterly gross bookings at $1.75 billion
UPL posts smaller-than-expected Q3 profit of Rs 1,087 cr on higher costs
Sun Pharma Q3 net profit up 5.2% as sales grow in India, US markets
Indian Oil Corp Q3 net dips 92% to Rs 448 cr on higher costs, forex losses
Sun Pharma Q3 profit rises 5% to Rs 2,166 cr; interim dividend approved
Mindspace REIT Q3 net dips 13% to Rs 127 cr on higher interest cost
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 profit rises 3.55% to Rs 546.34 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Will keep investing in Israel: Gautam Adani after Haifa port takeover
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pfizer predicts bigger-than-expected sales drop for two key products

But Pfizer said Tuesday that it expects Comirnaty sales to tumble 64% to about $13.5 billion this year

Topics
Pfizer | Pfizer results

AP  |  New York 

Pfizer
A person walks past a Pfizer logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City (Photo: Reuters)

Pfizer surprised Wall Street with a prediction for a bigger-than-expected sales drop this year for two key products: its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

The drugmaker also released an earnings forecast that is below analyst expectations, sending shares lower before the opening bell Tuesday.

Pfizer expects sales of both the vaccine Comirnaty and the treatment Paxlovid to tumble next year before starting to rebound.

That drop was expected as the drugmaker shifts from supplying government contracts to sales on the commercial market in the United States.

But Pfizer said Tuesday that it expects Comirnaty sales to tumble 64% to about $13.5 billion this year.

It predicts a 58% drop for Paxlovid to about $8 billion.

Wall Street expects more than $14 billion in sales from Comirnaty and another $10.5 billion from Paxlovid, according to FactSet.

Overall, Pfizer predicts that adjusted earnings will range between $3.25 and $3.45 per share in the new year.

Analysts forecast earnings of $4.34 per share.

In the recently completed fourth quarter, Pfizer booked nearly half of its $24.29 billion in revenue from its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty.

The company brought in another $1.8 billion from Paxlovid.

The drugmaker posted adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share.

Analysts forecast fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 per share on $24.38 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Shares of New York-based Pfizer Inc. slid nearly 3%, or $1.25, to $42.30 before markets opened Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pfizer

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 19:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.