Home / Companies / News / PhysicsWallah rolls out LexGlobal to link legal studies with industry

PhysicsWallah rolls out LexGlobal to link legal studies with industry

The flagship certifications will feature the names and logos of PW, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and top law firms guiding the creation of the courses, it added

Adding to the launch, Atul Kumar, CEO, PhysicsWallah (PW) Online, said: "With LexGlobal, we are trying to make legal learning practical.

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Education platform PhysicsWallah on Monday announced the launch of LexGlobal, an initiative to bridge the gap between traditional legal education and real-world practice. The platform introduces practice-focused certifications in contract drafting, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, and dispute resolution.
 
With the legal industry expanding rapidly, driven by startup growth, global deal-making, compliance requirements, and IP-heavy sectors, the need for accessible, practice-focused training is stronger than ever, the company said in a statement. The platform is dedicated to graduates and early professionals seeking hands-on exposure in the field of law.
 
“The courses will include recorded sessions, live faculty interactions, case studies, simulations, and capstone projects to provide practical exposure. There are also dedicated modules on AI tools and automation for streamlining compliance and redlining,” the company added. LexGlobal currently has micro-certifications spanning six to eight weeks and aims to expand its portfolio with advanced programmes, stackable credentials, and diploma courses.
 
 
The flagship certifications will feature the names and logos of PW, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and top law firms guiding the creation of the courses, it added.
 
Adding to the launch, Atul Kumar, CEO, PhysicsWallah (PW) Online, said: “With LexGlobal, we are trying to make legal learning practical. It’s not just about courses; we are attempting to create spaces where students and professionals can actually apply what they learn, whether it’s drafting a contract or preparing for arbitration.”
 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

