Pilots union sends legal notice to Air India over revised service agreement



Air India's human resources team had on April 16 and 17 sent emails to members of ICPA stating that each of them is being promoted to the position of "senior commander", making them eligible to monthly "management allowance" and responsible to "management duties". Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), a pilots union at Air India, on Friday sent a legal notice to the airline for allegedly coercing its members individually to sign revised service agreements.



Whatever label Air India chooses to give this exercise, in essence, what the airline is doing is "coercing the workmen" -- members of the ICPA -- to enter into an individual settlement or agreement about their terms and conditions of service, the notice stated. "This can not be done in law," it added. "ICPA's members do not want to be forcibly promoted to management cadre and wish to retain their present designations and roles – and coverage under and protection of labour law. The so-called ‘promotion’ is merely a smokescreen to remove the members from the category of ‘workmen’, and consequently from the protection of all labour law, and therefore, is utterly illegal and cannot be foisted on them unilaterally," the legal notice stated.



The notice -- which was sent by Supreme Court Advocate Bharat Gupta to Air India's Chief Human Resources Officer Suresh Dutt Tripathi -- asked the airline to ensure that "no such unilateral change is attempted, nor any of the so-called individual agreements are implemented, failing which, I am instructed by my client (ICPA) to take all steps open to my client to proceed against Air India, which shall be at Air India’s risk and cost". Indian courts have consistently held that -- except in matters of termination or discharge from service of an individual workman -- there cannot be any individual settlement or agreement entered into between a management and an individual workman, the notice mentioned.

On Monday, the airline announced a new salary structure for its pilots and cabin crew. Guaranteed flying allowance for pilots has been doubled to 40 hours. A service reward has been introduced for pilots based on years in service, other allowances have been enhanced and travel policy is being proposed. Air India did not immediately respond to Business Standard's request for a statement on this matter.