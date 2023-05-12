close

Pincode clocks 5,000 daily orders on ONDC within month of launch

E-commerce app of fintech platform PhonePe says after Bengaluru it will be in more cities

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Pincode, the e-commerce app of PhonePe on the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, has surpassed 50,000 installs on the Play Store within a month of launch.
Pincode has become one of the top 50 Android apps on the Play Store. Pincode is processing more than 5,000 orders per day, marking its popularity in Bengaluru where it serves customers buying daily necessities and ordering food.

Pincode said it connects consumers with supermarkets and restaurants while offering the convenience of online ordering, attractive discounts, and hassle-free refunds and returns.
“The ONDC platform has emerged as a game changer for India's local commerce,” said Lalit Singh, general manager, Pincode. “Pincode remains committed to enhancing the shopping experience for its users by consistently expanding its selection of stores and adding more categories within the app.’’

The Pincode app will be available in more Indian cities over the next few weeks. Pincode is expected to witness 1 lakh transactions per day in the next few months.
In April this year, fintech major PhonePe forayed into e-commerce with the launch of a shopping app, Pincode, on ONDC. The app focuses on hyperlocal commerce.

The move is expected to help Walmart-owned PhonePe take on Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance’s JioMart and Tata-owned BigBasket in the e-commerce space which is forecasted to grow to $350 billion by 2030.
Pincode said it promotes local shopkeepers and sellers and aims to digitally connect city consumers with their neighbourhood stores. 
PhonePe online platform E-commerce marketplace

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

