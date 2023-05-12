Pincode clocks 5,000 daily orders on ONDC within month of launch



Pincode has become one of the top 50 Android apps on the Play Store. Pincode is processing more than 5,000 orders per day, marking its popularity in Bengaluru where it serves customers buying daily necessities and ordering food. Pincode, the e-commerce app of PhonePe on the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, has surpassed 50,000 installs on the Play Store within a month of launch.



“The ONDC platform has emerged as a game changer for India's local commerce,” said Lalit Singh, general manager, Pincode. “Pincode remains committed to enhancing the shopping experience for its users by consistently expanding its selection of stores and adding more categories within the app.’’ Pincode said it connects consumers with supermarkets and restaurants while offering the convenience of online ordering, attractive discounts, and hassle-free refunds and returns.



In April this year, fintech major PhonePe forayed into e-commerce with the launch of a shopping app, Pincode, on ONDC. The app focuses on hyperlocal commerce. The Pincode app will be available in more Indian cities over the next few weeks. Pincode is expected to witness 1 lakh transactions per day in the next few months.

Also Read ONDC faces weakening growth online, snags likely to hit expansion Mobility has kickstarted ONDC; can Pincode now drive it to new addresses? ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts Multi-service platform ONDC beating Swiggy, Zomato: All you need to know Discounts, incentives not funded by govt money, clarifies ONDC CEO Koshy Hindustan Aeronautics posts first decline in profit in 10 quarters Jupiter Life Line Hospitals files IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 615 cr Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to expand production capacity by 14 mn tonnes Noise reports Rs 2,000 crore revenue in FY23 with 100% growth YoY Centre eyeing to tax OTT platform Netflix's income in India: Report