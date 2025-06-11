Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Pine Labs CFO Marc Mathenz steps down ahead of $1 billion IPO listing

Pine Labs CFO Marc Mathenz steps down ahead of $1 billion IPO listing

Group CFO Marc Mathenz has cited personal reasons for leaving Pine Labs as the company prepares to file its DRHP for an IPO expected to raise $1 billion later this year

Pine labs

Photo: Company website

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marc Mathenz, Group Chief Financial Officer of Pine Labs, is set to leave the company in the coming weeks, Moneycontrol reported.
 
His resignation comes at a critical juncture, as the fintech firm prepares to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO) later this year.
 
Based in Singapore, Mathenz has cited personal reasons for his departure, the report noted. He joined Pine Labs in 2021 and has since overseen group-level finance operations, playing a pivotal role in the company’s expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.
 
Mathenz had succeeded Sameer Maheshwary, who served as CFO for over six years before transitioning to a new role within the company. Maheshwary currently serves as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, where he has led Pine Labs’ capital-raising initiatives. According to a source cited by Moneycontrol, he has “pretty much led all of the IPO work”.
 
 
There is no official announcement yet on Mathenz’s successor.

Also Read

Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman signals policy aid to fintechs in Pine Labs visit

artificial intelligence, software engineer, Technology, GPT

Jobs platform Apna's interview prep tool records 760K AI interviews

Spirit Airlines, Spirit

Three Indian-origin women deplaned in US after row with flight crew

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final live updates and scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final: Starc gets Rickelton as South Africa lose early wickets

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump urges Fed to cut rates by 1% after May inflation data release

Fintech targets $1 billion IPO in late 2025 

Pine Labs aims to go public on Indian stock exchanges in the second half of 2025, with plans to raise around $1 billion through a mix of fresh capital and secondary share sales, Reuters reported earlier this year.
 
Backed by Peak XV Partners, Pine Labs provides integrated payment solutions, including point-of-sale systems for merchants. It operates in the same sector as fintech heavyweights Paytm and PhonePe.
 
If successful, the listing would be the second-largest fintech IPO in India, following Paytm’s $2.5 billion offering in 2021. 
 

Backers and valuation details 

Pine Labs was last valued at $5 billion after a 2022 funding round. Major investors include PayPal, Mastercard, and Singapore’s Temasek.
 
Chief Executive Officer Amrish Rau told Reuters that the company is broadening its revenue streams by developing technology solutions for banks, corporates, and other fintech firms.
 

More From This Section

Dabur India

Dabur reaffirms support to general trade amid quick commerce disruption

PremiumSupreme Court, SC

HNGIL resolution: CoC to vote on the INSCO's revised plan next week

Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi (right) and Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Partho Banerjee at the launch of the new Dzire on Monday

Maruti Dzire is first sedan in India to get 5-star BNCAP safety rating

R Doraiswamy

FSIB recommends R Doraiswamy as LIC MD & CEO; Cabinet to give final nod

Healthcare, hospitals, patients, dialysis

Renalyx launches smart dialysis unit RxT21, plans ₹800 crore boost

Topics : Pine Labs resignations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon