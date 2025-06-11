Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Jobs platform Apna's interview prep tool records 7.6 lakh AI interviews

Jobs platform Apna's interview prep tool records 7.6 lakh AI interviews

Gen Z job seekers and metro city users are driving the rapid adoption of Apna's AI Job Prep tool, which simulates interviews and offers real-time feedback

artificial intelligence, software engineer, Technology, GPT

Among the top roles for which individuals prepared were software development, product management, data analyst, accounting, digital marketing, and sales. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Job seekers are increasingly turning to AI-powered tools for interview preparation, using virtual coaches and real-time feedback to sharpen their skills. Online jobs platform Apna, which launched AI Job Prep — an AI interview preparation tool — completed over 7.6 lakh interviews and clocked more than 39 lakh minutes of interviews within just three weeks of launch. The tool was launched on 18 May.
 
"The tool offers realistic interview simulations, instant performance feedback, and personalised improvement tips to help candidates build interview confidence," the company said. It currently offers interviews for over 25,000 job roles across 3,000 top companies, with questions tailored to specific companies and job profiles. The tool also personalises interviews based on the person’s résumé.
 
 
Among the top roles for which individuals prepared were software development, product management, data analyst, accounting, digital marketing, and sales. While tech roles accounted for 42 per cent of total interviews, 58 per cent came from non-tech sectors such as retail and logistics, among others.
 
In terms of geography, the adoption of the tool was highest in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, which accounted for 44 per cent of total interviews. 
 
As for the age groups, Gen Z (18–24 years) emerged as the most active user group, contributing 58 per cent of total interviews, while millennials (25–30 years) followed at 27 per cent. Male users accounted for 76 per cent of total participation, while female engagement stood at 24 per cent.
 
Earlier, an Interview Readiness Index 2025 by the company revealed that only 32 per cent of job seekers in the country feel prepared for interviews. The report also highlighted the growing role of digital tools in boosting interview readiness, with users of digital or AI-powered platforms reporting higher confidence levels at 38 per cent.

More From This Section

Rapido News

Rapido pilots food delivery in Bengaluru; analysts see limited impact

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy turns into Flipkart Minutes Wishmaster for a day and delivers farm-fresh vegetables to Flipkart Minutes customers in Bengaluru

Flipkart CEO joins delivery run as firm scales quick-commerce push

PremiumEklavya Gupta CEO and CO Founder Recur Club

Recur Club eyes early, mid-stage firms for Rs 2,000 crore FY26 bet

Premiumtaxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

Airports become key battleground for cab companies after BluSmart closure

PremiumFunding, Fund raising, Funding round

Flexiloans raises ₹375 crore in Series C funding led by BII, others

Topics : Indian job seekers coaching Job interview

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon