Home / Companies / News / Dabur reaffirms support to general trade amid quick commerce disruption

Dabur reaffirms support to general trade amid quick commerce disruption

This comes as channels like quick commerce gain ground, becoming growth drivers for packaged foods companies

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Amid growing distribution disruption due to emerging quick commerce channels, home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Dabur India has reaffirmed its commitment to general trade distributors.
 
This came on the heels of the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohit Malhotra, meeting the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) on Wednesday.
 
“Our general trade stockist partners are not just channels of distribution, they are our growth partners, our frontline ambassadors, and the reason brand Dabur reaches every corner of India. Their entrepreneurial spirit, agility, and deep market understanding have helped us navigate challenges and seize opportunities across decades,” said Malhotra in a statement.
 
 
This comes as channels like quick commerce gain ground, becoming growth drivers for packaged foods companies.
 
The company will invest in tools and programmes to empower stockist partners, ranging from predictive analytics for demand planning to simplified onboarding and claims processing systems. These initiatives are designed to make doing business with Dabur easier, faster, and more rewarding, the statement added. 

“As we roll out our new vision strategy, we intend to work with these partners to not only tap emerging opportunities but also ensure that their return on investment is protected and enhanced,” Malhotra said.
 
The maker of Real fruit juices and Hajmola candy recently unveiled its refreshed strategic vision to achieve sustainable double-digit compound annual growth rate in both top line and bottom line by FY2027–28.
 
The new strategy, he said, strikes a fine balance between stability and disruption, scale and agility, and heritage and modernity.
 
“With new product formats, enhanced supply chain capabilities, and a renewed focus on customer-centricity, we are confident that our general trade partners will continue to thrive alongside us as we steer Dabur into the next growth orbit,” he added.
 
In the September quarter of FY25, the company also undertook a one-time inventory rationalisation exercise for the general trade channel, reducing inventory levels with GT partners to 21 days from 30 days to prevent a supply jam.
 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

