Maruti Dzire is first sedan in India to get 5-star BNCAP safety rating

The Dzire is the first non-SUV to achieve a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, with Maruti Suzuki pledging six airbags across all models by year-end

Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi (right) and Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Partho Banerjee at the launch of the new Dzire on Monday

Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi (right) and Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Partho Banerjee at the launch of the new Dzire | Photo: PTI

Deepak Patel
Jun 11 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said its Dzire has become the first sedan in the country to receive a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), which was launched in 2023.
 
BNCAP has so far tested at least 16 vehicles — all sport utility vehicles (SUVs) — under its crash safety evaluation programme, making the Dzire the first non-SUV to earn the top rating. Bharat NCAP follows globally benchmarked protocols and aims to raise safety awareness among Indian car buyers.
 
The certification was presented by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. He said: “It gives me immense pride to see made-in-India, high-volume mainstream cars achieve exemplary safety ratings under BNCAP. I congratulate Maruti Suzuki on securing a 5-star safety rating for the all-new Dzire.” In the same round of testing, Maruti’s New Age Baleno received a 4-star rating. 
 
 
Gadkari lauded Maruti Suzuki’s move to equip all its models with six airbags, calling it a “significant stride” towards improving vehicle safety across segments.

Maruti said it plans to equip all its passenger vehicles with six airbags as standard by the end of this year. Currently, 10 models — including the Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, and Grand Vitara — already offer six airbags across variants.
 
Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India, said: “BNCAP brings to India stringent vehicle testing protocols that will help customers make informed decisions. We are honoured to receive this certification.”
 
Takeuchi added that all 18 Maruti models are already equipped with the Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) as a standard feature — well ahead of regulatory requirements.
 

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Dzire Maruti Suzuki Baleno

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

