PNB Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 102% to Rs 4,508 cr, NII up 7.2%

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday reported a 102.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit to Rs 4,508 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024-25 (FY25). The net profit was Rs 2,223 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank’s net interest income (NII) grew 7.22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 11,032 crore in Q3.
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of the bank improved by 215 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 4.09 per cent as of December 31, from 6.24 per cent in the year-ago period. The net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio increased by 55 bps Y-o-Y to 0.41 per cent in Q3.
The bank’s current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5.62 trillion. As of December 31, savings deposits increased to Rs 4.92 trillion, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 2.8 per cent, while current deposits increased to Rs 70,018 crore, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 2.0 per cent.
PNB’s total retail credit increased by 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.5 trillion as of December 31. The bank’s core retail advances recorded 19 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
The results further showed that the bank’s housing loan portfolio grew by 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.11 trillion, while vehicle loans posted a growth of 26.8 per cent Y-o-Y to reach Rs 24,663 crore. However, agriculture advances grew by 13.2 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 1.74 trillion, and MSME advances increased Y-o-Y by 10.7 per cent to Rs 1,59,383 crore.
As of December 31, 2024, the bank had 10,168 domestic branches and two international branches. Out of the total number of branches, 63.3 per cent were in rural and semi-urban areas. PNB also had 12,034 ATMs and 32,139 banking correspondents (BCs), making a total of 54,341 touchpoints in its distribution network.
The bank continues to expand its digital footprint. The number of PNB One-activated users increased to 208 lakh as of December 31 from 157 lakh last year, registering a growth of 32.5 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.
Moreover, PNB’s number of WhatsApp banking users increased to 52.71 lakh as of December 31, up from 27.8 lakh last year, registering a growth of 89.6 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.
PNB’s credit cost improved by 114 bps on a Y-o-Y basis to 0.12 per cent in Q3FY25, from 1.26 per cent in Q3FY24. However, global business grew by 15.25 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 26,39,991 crore as of December 2024.