PNB's Q3FY26 results: Net profit jumps over 13% to ₹5,100 crore

The New Delhi-based Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported a 13.1 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit to ₹5,100 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q3FY26). The net profit was ₹4,508 crore in the year-ago period. The non-interest income of the bank for Q3FY26 was at ₹5,022 crore, recording growth of 47.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis. However, CRAR (capital to risk-weighted assets ratio) increased to 16.77 per cent as on December 2025 from 15.41 per cent as on December 2024, showing an improvement of 136 basis points. This is the highest-ever quarterly profit for the bank, and it aims for an excess of ₹5,000 crore bottom line every quarter, PNB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashok Chandra said during a media interaction. The total income increased to ₹37,253 crore from ₹34,752 crore a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, slipped to 0.32 per cent from 0.41 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the last fiscal. Despite a fall in the NPA ratio, provisions against bad loans increased threefold to ₹1,341 crore from ₹318 crore a year ago. Clarifying the issue, Chandra said the increase is on account of an additional provision of ₹955 crore for meeting ECL guidelines that would kick in from April 1, 2027.

With regard to recovery from technically written-off accounts, Chandra said it has doubled to ₹1,956 crore against ₹823 crore in the year-ago quarter due to recovery in one big account.

PNB’s RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) advances grew by 11.0 per cent year-on-year to ₹6.62 lakh crore as on December 2025, compared with ₹5.96 lakh crore as on December 2024, reflecting steady momentum in priority and granular lending segments. Meanwhile, the CD ratio (credit–deposit ratio) improved to 74.2 per cent as on December 2025 from 72.6 per cent a year earlier, indicating more efficient deployment of deposits into credit and a healthier balance between resource mobilisation and lending growth.

PNB, in its regulatory filing, also informed that its digital transactions accounted for 94.86 per cent of the bank’s total transactions in Q3FY26. Moreover, the total amount sanctioned and disbursed through digital lending journeys crossed ₹12,672 crore in Q3FY26. Return on assets improved to 1.06 per cent during the quarter from 1.03 per cent in Q3FY25.