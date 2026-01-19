Hindustan Zinc Q3 results: Profit surges 46% on silver-led revenue boost

Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) posted its highest-ever quarterly profit in the December quarter of FY26, powered by a sharp rise in silver revenue, firmer metal prices and the company’s most competitive cost structure in five years.

Net profit rose 46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,916 crore, while revenue from operations increased 27 per cent to a record Rs 10,980 crore, crossing the Rs 10,000 crore mark for the first time. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 34 per cent to Rs 6,087 crore. HZL’s share closed 3.74 per cent higher at Rs 661.2 on the BSE on Monday.

Silver remained the standout contributor, with revenue surging 83 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,676 crore, supported by a global price rally and higher production. Silver accounted for 44 per cent of quarterly profitability, its highest-ever share. Revenue from zinc, lead and other metals grew 16 per cent to Rs 7,932 crore, taking total segment revenue to Rs 10,608 crore, up 28 per cent from a year ago. Silver prices crossed Rs 300,000 per kg on the MCX on Monday.

HZL is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and is among the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

Speaking to Business Standard, Arun Misra, chief executive officer of Hindustan Zinc, said the company is accelerating efforts to expand silver output further as prices remain elevated.

“We are doing whatever is possible within our control to increase silver. Next year, 34–35 tonnes will come from the fumer alone, and a new Rs 200 crore project to extract silver from zinc concentrate will be commissioned by April–May,” he said. The project will be the first of its kind in India, he added.

HZL also achieved its lowest zinc cost of production in five years, with cost of production (CoP) falling 10 per cent year-on-year to $940 per tonne due to lower power costs, greater domestic coal availability and improved by-product recoveries.

“This cost level is structurally sustainable. A range between $900 and $1,000 per tonne is highly achievable for Hindustan Zinc,” Misra said.

Operationally, the company delivered its highest-ever third-quarter mined metal output of 276,000 tonnes, up 4 per cent year-on-year, while refined metal production rose to 270,000 tonnes. Misra expects the momentum to strengthen further.

“Quarter four should be the best ever — not just the best Q4, but the best quarter in Hindustan Zinc’s history,” he said.

HZL ended the quarter in a net cash position of Rs 329 crore, supported by strong operating cash flows and lower finance costs. On capital allocation, Misra said priority would remain on growth projects.

“More and more cash generation will go into investment in projects,” he noted, while adding that dividend decisions rest with the board.

The company said the impact of India’s newly notified labour codes has been recognised as a one-time exceptional item. Misra added that exploration at HZL’s new tungsten block in Andhra Pradesh will begin in the coming months, marking its formal entry into the critical minerals segment.