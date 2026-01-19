Monday, January 19, 2026 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra on WEF list of organisations making AI work in real world

Tech Mahindra on WEF list of organisations making AI work in real world

As investment accelerates and expectations rise, the findings highlight a growing divide between companies that have built the capabilities to scale AI and those still struggling to deploy

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

Press Trust of India Davos
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

Indian IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday made it to a list of organisations leading the real-world AI adoption, alongside global giants like AMD, Siemens and PepsiCo.

Produced by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with Accenture, the report on MINDS (Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel Deployable Solutions) organisations listed 20 pioneers driving high-impact AI solutions in disease detection, energy optimization, supply-chain resilience and more.

It analysed hundreds of cases in more than 30 countries and over 20 industries (including healthcare, energy and infrastructure). An independent Impact Council of leading executives and experts identified clear common patterns among the most promising cases.

 

These included embedding AI into strategic decision-making, redesigning work to strengthen human-AI collaboration, strengthening data foundations, modernizing technology platforms and supporting all of this with responsible governance.

Releasing the report during its annual meeting 2026, the WEF said it reveals successful AI stories that are already delivering measurable performance gains and how pioneering organizations are moving beyond experimentation to achieve impact at scale.

As investment accelerates and expectations rise, the findings highlight a growing divide between companies that have built the capabilities to scale AI and those still struggling to deploy it effectively, showing how this gap can be bridged through lessons drawn from real-world use cases, it added.

Tech Mahindra made the cut for its work in 'social and public good' area, with the WEF saying that the company scaled multilingual LLMs serving 3.8 million monthly queries with 92 per cent accuracy, enabling inclusive digital services across the Global South.

The WEF listed AMD and Synopsys (USA), EXL Services (USA) and KPMG & SAP in the cohort for information technology category, while Chinese banking giant ICBC made it to the list in the financial services category.

Hitachi Rail (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Lenovo (China) and Cambridge Industries (USA) were included in engineering, construction and infrastructure category.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Economic Forum Tech Mahindra AI technology

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

