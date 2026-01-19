Monday, January 19, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Wipro delays onboarding of 250 engineering graduates, says NITES

Wipro delays onboarding of 250 engineering graduates, says NITES

Employee body NITES has written to the labour ministry alleging Wipro delayed onboarding of around 250 engineering graduates despite issuing offer letters and formal joining communications

Wipro

Wipro hired just 400 freshers during the quarter ended December. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has sent a letter to the labour and employment ministry saying Wipro has delayed onboarding of about 250 engineering graduates even though commitments were made by the company through offer letters and formal communication.
 
The graduates were issued a letter of intent in May confirming their selection, detailing the role, compensation structure and onboarding process. In many cases, the company also issued formal onboarding communications confirming a joining date, work location and completion of documentation formalities.
 
NITES says, despite this, the employees were not onboarded on the mentioned dates.
 
“Over a period of several months, the affected candidates repeatedly approached the company through official emails, calls and written representations seeking clarity regarding their onboarding status. In response, they either received no reply or were provided vague and automated responses referring to business demand, future batches or tentative timelines that were never honoured. No written explanation, confirmed onboarding date or formal cancellation has been issued to date,” the letter said.
 
 
The incident mirrors the one from TCS last year, when India’s largest IT services company delayed onboarding of more than 600 experienced professionals. NITES at that time requested the ministry to intervene and ensure that TCS provides an official and time-bound commitment regarding the onboarding of the affected lateral hires, offer compensation for the duration during which onboarding has been delayed, and explore alternate suitable positions for these professionals within the organisation.

Also Read

Brokerages Wipro Q3 Results Review

Wipro down 9% as fall in Q3 profit, muted guidance keep brokerages cautious

ai, artificial intelligence

Training to hire the best minds in AI as entry-level jobs get disruptedpremium

Wipro

Wipro's Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 7% to ₹3,120 crore

Wipro

Wipro slashes FY26 fresher hiring target to 7,500-8,000 amid muted Q3 show

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Infosys, TechM, Wipro surged up to 5%; why Nifty IT rallied 3% on Friday?

 
Wipro could not immediately respond to a request for comment and the story will be updated once it responds.
 
IT companies have been going slow on hiring for a prolonged period because of the weak macroeconomic environment and lack of demand. During the third quarter, total headcount addition by the top five firms dropped by 4,541. Fresher hiring has also remained muted. Wipro hired just 400 freshers during the quarter ended December and said it will end the fiscal with about 8,000 fresher hires, down from its initial target of 10,000.
 
NITES said the ministry should direct the company to issue clear written decisions to all affected candidates either by confirming onboarding timelines within a defined period or by providing reasoned closure so that their careers are not kept in indefinite suspension.

More From This Section

NALCO, NALCO logo

Nalco explores entry into rare earth mining amid critical minerals push

(L-R) Varun Karad, Paritosh Ladhani and Kushagra Nandan, has joined hands to form a new company, LNK Energy

SunSource Energy founder-led trio plans ₹10,000 crore cleantech pushpremium

Reliance Consumer Products, Velvette

Reliance Consumer Products sees four brands cross ₹1,000 crore markpremium

real estate, realty sector

Sunteck Realty to launch ₹3,000 crore ultra-luxury goregaon projectpremium

Sanjeev Kumar Dhupar

Haryana Gramin Bank sets up IPO cell, aims to approach regulator soonpremium

Topics : Wipro IT hiring hiring in IT sector hiring in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmagi Media Labs IPOGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayEuropean Union US Tariffs WarLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance