Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pre-election lull in ordering, execution activity yet to show, say cos

Cement dealers and executives from ratings agencies echo Acharya's view

IT sector, IT companies, Deals

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At the start of the financial year 2024, top executives from Larsen & Toubro indicated they expect it to be a ‘truncated’ year, due to the upcoming general elections and its impact on ordering. However, so far, executives from various sectors suggest the lull is yet to show.

Some also expect the March-24 ended quarter to turn out to be ‘business as usual’.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“We are not seeing any sign of a pre-election lull so far,” said Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for JSW Steel, when inquired about steel demand, an important input material in construction projects. He added, there was weakness in infrastructure-related demand in October, which has picked up since.

Cement dealers and executives from ratings agencies echo Acharya’s view.

“We have so far not seen a lull in the construction or project tendering activity,” said Soumyajit Niyogi, Director at India Ratings & Research. In December, Adani Energy Solutions, Tata Power, KEC International, Kalpataru Projects International, and Thermax Global are amongst others that have announced order wins, largely related to the energy and infrastructure segment in India.

In addition to steel, cement demand is seen as another indicator of construction activity. “Demand has been constant for the past few months, the Diwali and state elections related bad demand recovered in December," said Deepak Navandar, a cement distributor from Hyderabad.

Executives from L&T in their investor call in November noted the March-24 ended quarter could be a little subdued on tendering and ordering activity, assuming general elections announcements would happen at that time. An updated comment from L&T for the story was not available.

However, not all share a similar view on the quarter to start.

“We expect a further pick up in tendering in the next two months, closer to the vote of account, as that has been the trend in the past few financial years, where the ministries increase spending after ensuring fiscal prudence,” said Niyogi from India Ratings.

Also Read

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

JSW Steel's production grows 12% to 2.32 million tonnes in October

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Adani raises $15 bn in equity, debt in comeback plan post Hindenburg rout

Indian Overseas Bank unveils savings account portability facility

Social media firms gain $11 bn in ads from under-18 users in 2022: Report

McKinsey agrees to $78 mn settlement with insurers over opioids crisis

Tata Tech to provide skill development training for Telangana students


Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director for IRB Infrastructure Developers agreed, “Do not expect any slowdown as such due to elections as the government has already announced a slew of build-operate-transfer projects. Not expecting any meaningful labour shortage either,” he said.

Niyogi from India Ratings also pointed out, “We do not expect any temporary slowdown in the run-up to elections this year. Some of the contributing factors to the absence of a lull (as seen in 2019) are overall the economy this time is doing much better and real-estate activity is at its peak.”

Acharya from JSW Steel added one will need to wait and watch for demand trends in the January to March 2024 period, however, “the long term demand trend is positive.”


Topics : Larsen & Toubro L&T JSW steel Tata Power IRB Infrastructure Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon