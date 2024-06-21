Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Prestige Estates Projects approves $599 million fundraise via stake sale

"The monetizing bid largely means that Prestige will seek greater value for hospitality biz and will likely go for an initial public offering," said Karan Khanna, a research analyst at Ambit Capital

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

The company's shares closed 1.5% lower on Friday. (Photo: X@ANI)

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prestige Estates Projects said on Friday it will raise 50 billion rupees ($598.6 million) by issuing shares to institutional investors.
The Indian real estate developer added its board has approved the monetization of its hospitality assets through a share issue and has formed a sub-committee to oversee the process.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The monetizing bid largely means that Prestige will seek greater value for its hospitality business and will likely go for an initial public offering," said Karan Khanna, a research analyst at Ambit Capital.
The Bengaluru-based firm has been working on hiving off and listing its hospitality business, which operates 10 hotels in Bengaluru and Kochi, including JW Marriott and Sheraton Grand.
Prestige Estates had flagged the need to raise capital in May.
Sustained travel demand and successful listings of hotel firms, such as Samhi Hotels and Juniper Hotels, have inspired investor confidence in the sector, with consumer giant ITC also looking to carve out its hotel business.
Prestige Estates tapped JM Financial, JP Morgan and CLSA as bankers for the listing of its hospitality business, local broadcaster CNBC TV18 had reported earlier this month.
The company's shares closed 1.5% lower on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fundraising Stake sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon