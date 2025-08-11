Monday, August 11, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JioFinance app offers paid tax filing and planning to simplify returns

JioFinance app offers paid tax filing and planning to simplify returns

The tax filing feature allows users to either file returns themselves, or opt for expert-assisted filing, with plans starting as low as ₹24 for self-service options, and ₹999 for assisted options

Jio Financial Services

Aimed at making tax planning and income tax return (ITR) filing simpler, smarter, and more affordable, the new feature has been developed in partnership with TaxBuddy, an online tax filing and advisory service, JFSL said in a statement. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Monday said taxpayers can take assistance of JioFinance App for filing their returns as it has launched planning and filing module on its platform.

Aimed at making tax planning and income tax return (ITR) filing simpler, smarter, and more affordable, the new feature has been developed in partnership with TaxBuddy, an online tax filing and advisory service, JFSL said in a statement.

The tax filing feature allows users to either file returns themselves, or opt for expert-assisted filing, with plans starting as low as Rs 24 for self-service options, and Rs 999 for assisted options.

 

The module includes two core features -- tax planner and tax filing, it said, adding that the tax filing feature is designed to address common challenges such as confusion between old and new tax regimes, helping customers save taxes by ensuring deductions under sections like 80C and 80D are not missed, and eliminating over-reliance on costly intermediaries.

The tax planner helps individuals project and reduce their future tax liabilities by offering personalised deduction mapping, housing rent allowance evaluation, and regime comparisons, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta rejects Viceroy's claim its Namibia zinc assets are worthless

JSW

SC reserves verdict on JSW Steel's ₹19,700 crore resolution plan for BPSL

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels sets 2030 goal of 220 properties, 5,300 keys in 5 yearspremium

Asian Healthcare Holdings

GIC, TPG-backed AHH targets 20 AINU hospitals by FY30, eyes GI entry

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

IHCL to buy stake in firms operating The Clarks Hotels & Resorts' brand

Topics : Jio Financial Services tax filing Apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon