Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Prosus targets $400 mn e-commerce profit in 2025, more IPOs in India

Prosus targets $400 mn e-commerce profit in 2025, more IPOs in India

Prosus, majority-owned by South Africa's Naspers, is a major shareholder in Indian food delivery firm Swiggy, which is preparing for what could be one of India's biggest IPOs this year

Prosus

Prosus is worth around $100 billion. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters JOHANNESBURG
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dutch technology investor Prosus NV expects adjusted profit at its e-commerce business to surge to $400 million this fiscal year and expects more of its Indian businesses to list following Swiggy's IPO, Chief Executive Fabricio Bloisi said on Monday.

Prosus, majority-owned by South Africa's Naspers, is a major shareholder in Indian food delivery firm Swiggy, which is preparing for what could be one of India's biggest IPOs this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bloisi said that in April-September, the first half of its 2025 fiscal year, Prosus's global e-commerce business generated about three times the adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) than it did in the whole of last year, reflecting on his 100 days at the helm of the Dutch-listed company.

 

The company's forecast for e-commerce adjusted EBIT of $400 million in financial year 2025 compares with a trading profit of $38 million in fiscal year 2024, when it swung from a trading loss of $413 million.

"I do not expect this pace of improvement to slow down next year either. It is critical that our core e-commerce business becomes a bigger source of profitability and free cash flow for the Group," Bloisi said in a statement.

In India, where Swiggy filed papers last month for an initial public offering which a source told Reuters would be worth $1.25 billion, Bloisi said he expects to see more of the company's investments listed on the stock market in the coming 12 to 18 months.

"We have many more investments in India and will continue to invest there as we remain very excited about the prospects for the country," he added.

More From This Section

Baba Kalyani

Innovation key to exponential growth of manufacturing sector: Bharat Forge

PhonePe

PhonePe cuts 60% of support staff as AI drives a 40-fold transaction surge

Tata Motors

Tata Motors receives order for 1,000 diesel bus chassis from UPSRTC

Adar Poonawalla, Karan Johar

Adar Poonawalla to acquire 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Godrej Properties acquires land in Ahmedabad for residential project

Other investments in India include PayU, online marketplace Meesho, home services firm Urban Company, Pharmeasy and India's largest edtech BYJU'S.

Prosus is worth around $100 billion and Bloisi said he is looking to create another $100 billion of value in the company "by building and investing in fast growing and profitable businesses."

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPO

Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Paras Healthcare get Sebi's nod to float IPOs

Lulu retail holdings

UAE supermarket chain Lulu to offer 25% stake in IPO, list on Adx

hyundai IPO GMP, listing

Hyundai Motor India IPO GMP recoups before listing: What should you expect?

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman and MD, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Brokerages bullish on Waaree Energies IPO: GMP up 100%; should you bid?

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Market Today: Q2 nos., China lowers lending rates, S&P 500 & Dow at record

Topics : initial public offerings IPOs Swiggy global investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon