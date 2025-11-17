Monday, November 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Infosys launches AI-first GCC model to accelerate enterprise transformation

Infosys launches AI-first GCC model to accelerate enterprise transformation

Infosys aims to help companies build AI-powered global capability centres through an end-to-end GCC model focused on innovation, scalable talent and operational readiness in an AI-first ecosystem

Infosys

Infosys, whose GCC clients include Lufthansa and Danske, wants to address the challenges businesses face when scaling or transforming their GCCs. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys is starting its AI-first GCC model, which accelerates the set up and transformation of global capability centres (GCCs) into AI-powered hubs for innovation and growth. This is expected to empower enterprises to reimagine their GCCs as strategic assets that drive innovation, agility and competitive advantage in an AI-first world.
 
Infosys, whose GCC clients include Lufthansa and Danske, wants to address the challenges businesses face when scaling or transforming their GCCs. The AI-first GCC model provides an end-to-end path from comprehensive setup support to scalable talent strategies and operational readiness, while enabling AI-led transformation with production-grade agents and a unified platform fabric.
 
 
How will Infosys support GCCs through its AI-first model?
 
“As enterprises transform GCCs into strategic hubs, Infosys is ready to accelerate their journey. Our AI-first approach, comprehensive GCC lifecycle capabilities, and global delivery excellence uniquely position us to help clients unlock new value. Our dedicated GCC practice will offer speed, scale and strategic depth essential for the next wave of enterprise transformation," Satish HC, executive vice-president and chief delivery officer of Infosys, said in a statement.
 
What capabilities does the AI-first GCC model offer?
 
Some of the key capabilities of this model will be end-to-end setup and transformation, AI-powered innovation, future-ready talent and right-fit operating models.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

