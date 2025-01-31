Q3 results, Jan 31: Pfizer, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Nestle to post earnings today

Vedanta Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Pfizer Ltd are among 135 companies set to release their third-quarter (Q3) earnings reports for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on January 31, 2025.
Major banks including Punjab National Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bandhan Bank will also announce their Q3 results on the same day.
In addition, leading consumer goods company Nestle India, financial services provider LIC Housing Finance, and energy giant ONGC are among the firms releasing their quarterly earnings reports.
Infrastructure players such as IRB Infra and Inox Wind, along with investment firm Nuvama, will also report their financial performance for Q3 FY25.
Nestle India Q3 preview
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect Nestle India, the maker of KitKat and Maggi, to report a 4.9 per cent decline in adjusted net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The estimated profit stands at Rs 725.06 crore, compared to Rs 762.9 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise by 4.2 per cent. Analysts and investors will be closely watching the company's management commentary on demand trends and its growth outlook.
Vedanta Q3 preview
Mining giant Vedanta's Q3 FY25 earnings are expected to show strong performance across several key segments, driven by higher commodity prices. Analysts predict a 6-7 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in Ebitda, mainly supported by rising base metal prices, particularly aluminum and zinc. The zinc division is expected to see a boost in earnings, while aluminum is likely to maintain its positive trend, aided by higher London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. However, the oil and gas division may experience a decline due to lower production volumes.
Sun Pharma Q3 preview
India’s largest pharmaceutical company, Sun Pharmaceuticals, is expected to report a double-digit increase in profits on a year-on-year basis, but a mid-digit decline sequentially. Analysts suggest that higher costs, including increased research and development (R&D) expenses, may limit margin expansion for the company.
Market review
On Thursday, benchmark equity indices extended their upward movement for the third consecutive session, closing in positive territory. The BSE Sensex gained 226.85 points, or 0.30 per cent, to settle at 76,759.81, trading between a high of 76,898.63 and a low of 76,401.13.
The NSE Nifty50 added 86.40 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 23,249.50, moving within a range of 23,311.15 to 23,139.20.
Investors are closely monitoring the December quarter earnings reports for insights into the economy’s growth outlook, while also looking ahead to the Economic Survey 2025 which will presented today and the Union Budget 2025, which will be presented on Friday. The budget is expected to include measures aimed at boosting domestic consumption and economic activity amid ongoing challenges.
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 31
- Aanchal Ispat Ltd.
- ACE Edutrend Ltd.
- Allied Digital Services Ltd.
- The Anup Engineering Ltd.
- APM Industries Ltd.
- Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
- Asarfi Hospital Ltd.
- Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
- AXISCADES Technologies Ltd.
- Bandhan Bank Ltd.
- BMW Industries Ltd.
- Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd.
- Captain Pipes Ltd.
- CCL International Ltd.
- Chandrapur Ferro Alloy Ltd.
- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.
- Colinz Laboratories Ltd.
- Cornet Technology (India) Ltd.
- Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.
- Cosyn Ltd.
- City Union Bank Ltd.
- Daulat Securities Ltd.
- Dhani Services Ltd.
- Digjam Ltd.
- Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.
- Dutron Polymers Ltd.
- Electrosteel Castings Ltd.
- EMA India Ltd.
- Epack Durable Ltd.
- Epsom Properties Ltd.
- Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
- Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
- Flair Writing Industries Ltd.
- Flomic Global Logistics Ltd.
- Frontline Financial Services Ltd.
- Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.
- Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. (DVR)
- GHCL Ltd.
- Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.
- Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
- Gujarat Containers Ltd.
- Harshil Agrotech Ltd.
- Hexa Tradex Ltd.
- Hind Rectifiers Ltd.
- Hybrid Financial Services Ltd.
- IFCI Securities Ltd.
- Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.
- IndusInd Bank Ltd.
- Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.
- Inox Wind Ltd.
- Integra Engineering India Ltd.
- Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.
- IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
- IRIS Business Services Ltd.
- India Pesticides Ltd.
- J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
- Jyothy Labs Ltd.
- Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.
- Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd.
- Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd.
- Karnataka Bank Ltd.
- LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.
- Libord Securities Ltd.
- LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
- LS Industries Ltd.
- Mackinnon Mackenzie & Co. Ltd.
- Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
- Marico Ltd.
- Marsons Ltd.
- Mayur Floorings Ltd.
- Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.
- Medplus Health Services Ltd.
- Megri Soft Ltd.
- Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.
- Credo Brands Marketing Ltd.
- North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd.
- Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
- Nestle India Ltd.
- Niyogin Fintech Ltd.
- Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
- Panama Petrochem Ltd.
- Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.
- Peoples Investments Ltd.
- Pfizer Ltd.
- PFL Infotech Ltd.
- Punjab National Bank
- Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
- Prismx Global Ventures Ltd.
- RACL Geartech Ltd.
- Radhe Developers (India) Ltd.
- Rahil Agro Products Ltd.
- Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
- Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd.
- Robu.in Ltd.
- SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd.
- Sai Industries Ltd.
- Santex Industries Ltd.
- Satkar Finlease Ltd.
- Sat Industries Ltd.
- Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd.
- Sheela Foam Ltd.
- Silver Touch Technologies Ltd.
- Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.
- SKP Securities Ltd.
- Sovereign Diamonds Ltd.
- Speciality Restaurants Ltd.
- SRG Housing Finance Ltd.
- Shivamshree Businesses Ltd.
- Steelco Gujarat Ltd.
- Sumeru Industries Ltd.
- Summit Securities Ltd.
- Sundaram Clayton Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.
- Super Tannery Ltd.
- Swarna Securities Ltd.
- Talbros Engineering Ltd.
- TEEAI Engineering Ltd.
- Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.
- Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.
- Triveni Turbine Ltd.
- Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.
- Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd.
- Unicommerce eSolutions Pvt. Ltd.
- UPL Ltd.
- Vadilal Industries Ltd.
- Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.
- Vedanta Ltd.
- Vinyoflex Ltd.
- V-Marc India Ltd.
- White Hall Commercial Co. Ltd.
- Xchanging Solutions Ltd.
- Yogi Ltd.