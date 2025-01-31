Business Standard

Tata Technologies IT services reinstated after ransomware attack

Tata Technologies assured stakeholders that client delivery services continued without disruption

A ransomware attack has affected several of Tata Technologies' IT systems

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

A ransomware attack has affected several of Tata Technologies' IT systems. In response, the company temporarily paused certain IT services, but these have since been reinstated. It assured stakeholders that client delivery services continued without disruption.
 
The company is conducting a thorough investigation with the help of experts to identify the cause of the incident and apply appropriate corrective actions. "We are dedicated to upholding the highest security and data protection standards, and are taking all necessary steps to minimise any potential risks," the company stated.  The company offers outsourced engineering and digital transformation solutions to manufacturing clients worldwide and is recognised as one of India's top ER&D service providers.
 

Topics : Tata Technologies ransomware attack IT services data protection

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

