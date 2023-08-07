The Qatar Investment Authority, a West Asia-based sovereign investment fund, has acquired a 2.7 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy for $500 million. This acquisition took place on Monday through block deals. According to banking sources, the group plans to utilise the proceeds from this transaction to reduce its debt and fund other general corporate activities.The investment by the Qatar sovereign fund signifies a strong endoRs.ement for Adani Green Energy, which currently boasts an operational capacity of 8,316 MW. This is the largest operating renewable energy portfolio in the country.Shares in Adani Green Energy (AGEL) closed 4.69 per cent lower at Rs. 965 per share, bringing the company's total valuation to Rs. 1.53 trillion. Before the transaction, the promoteRs. held a 56.27 per cent stake in the company, which they have diluted by 2.7 per cent today.This investment comes hot on the heels of reports that the same fund is considering the acquisition of a one per cent stake in Reliance Retail Venture. This potential investment, valued at $1 billion, would result in a total valuation of $100 billion for the Reliance group company.The Adani group has set an ambitious goal to invest $70 billion in the renewable energy sector by 2030. This sector is already witnessing significant investment from sovereign funds globally. The company's hybrid portfolio, comprising solar and wind, currently stands at 2,140 MW and is backed by technologically advanced solar modules (including bifacial modules and horizontal single-axis trackeRs.), wind turbines, a highly available plant and grid, and enhanced solar irradiation. The company has plans to escalate its renewable energy capacity to 45 Gigawatts (GW) over the next seven yeaRs., up from the current 8.3 GW.A source revealed that AGEL had a net debt of Rs. 40,000 crore as of March this year. The company can generate substantial cash via internal accruals to invest in new projects and reduce debt. The company is also planning a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) that will facilitate funding for ongoing projects. For these projects, it has already acquired 200,000 acres of land and anticipates commissioning another 3 GW of projects in the financial year 2024, with identified land in Gujarat and Rajasthan.AGEL has already attracted investments from sovereign wealth funds, both at the holding-company level and for specific projects. "Investments in green energy are on the rise for sovereign funds worldwide, and they would be interested in investing in the company when the share sale is launched," an investment banking source mentioned.The company has recently declared to stock exchanges that it possesses $1.64 billion of construction facilities to guarantee fully funded growth. It also has diveRs.ified sources of funding with extended maturities of up to 20 yeaRs..Why is QIA betting on AGEL?AGEL targets 45 GW capacity by 2030Operational Capacity increases by 43% to 8,316 MW YoY as of July endSolar portfolio capacity utilisation at 26.9% Wind portfolio capacity utilisation at 38.7% Overall Hybrid portfolio capacity utilisation stands at a strong 47.2% Sale of Energy increases by 70% YoY at 6,023 mn units in Q1 FY24 vs. 3,550 mn units in Q1 FY23