Qatar's sovereign wealth fund targets Byju's Raveendran's personal assets

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar and one of the largest external investors in India, has petitioned the Karnataka High Court to prevent Byju Raveendran, founder of edtech firm Byju’s, from selling, pledging, or transferring his assets.

In its petition, QIA requested the court to "pass an order of injunction restraining Respondent No. 1 (Byju Raveendran), including his servants, agents, and assigns, from in any manner dealing with, parting with, selling, charging, pledging, transferring, disposing of, alienating, or encumbering, or in any manner creating any right, title, or interest in any of their assets," reported Mint, citing court filings.

QIA has reportedly sought to claim Raveendran's personal assets valued up to $235.19 million. However, the full extent of his personal holdings is not completely revealed. QIA has sought relief under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. The respondents in the petition include Raveendran and his Singapore investment entity Byju's Investments, which is controlled by Raveendran and his family.

QIA had invested in the firm in 2019 and 2022. In October 2022, Byju's said it had closed a financing round of $250 million from its existing investors, including QIA. The fundraise was executed at its previous valuation of $22 billion.

Byju’s is besieged by myriad challenges, including a severe cash crunch, delays in financial reporting, and a slew of legal disputes with lenders and investors. At least seven vendors have also moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Byju’s to recover dues.

This includes a tussle between Byju’s and its investors at NCLT and centres around the company’s $200 million rights issue, with allegations of oppression and mismanagement. Investors Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV (formerly Sequoia) have sought a stay on the rights issue, challenging the valuation at less than 99 per cent of Byju’s peak valuation of $22 billion.

Earlier this year, US-based lenders initiated corporate insolvency proceedings against the edtech company at the NCLT’s Bengaluru Bench. The ad hoc group of lenders, which extended $1.2 billion in term loans to Byju’s, said that GLAS Trust Company LLC had filed a petition against Byju’s parent Think & Learn.

NCLT recently admitted Byju's, officially known as Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) based on a petition filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to unpaid dues amounting to Rs 158.90 crore. Byju’s then moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against NCLT’s order.