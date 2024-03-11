Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rakesh Gangwal sells shares of InterGlobe Aviation worth Rs 6,785 crore

InterGlobe Aviation's promoter Rakesh Gangwal on Monday sold shares worth Rs 6,785 crore of the company through open market transactions.

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

The shares were sold in three tranches, with the price per scrip varying from Rs 3,015.10 to Rs 3,016.36

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

InterGlobe Aviation's promoter Rakesh Gangwal on Monday sold shares worth Rs 6,785 crore of the company through open market transactions.
The co-founder of the company, which operates the country's largest airline IndiGo, offloaded 2.25 crore shares of IndiGo amounting to 5.83 per cent stake, according to bulk deal data on BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The shares were sold in three tranches, with the price per scrip varying from Rs 3,015.10 to Rs 3,016.36.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IndiGo soars 8% from day's low on Rakesh Gangwal's likely large block deal

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

WATCH: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay in Delhi

What could weigh on InterGlobe Aviation shares today? All you need to know

IndiGo schedules system upgrade on website, app amid travel disruptions

AstraZeneca, Mankind Pharma sign pact to distribute asthma medicine

Coromandel Int'l delivers 200 drones to women SHGs to modernise farming

Apollo Hospitals Group launches emergency medical centre in Ayodhya

Byju's shuts down offices across India amid cash crunch; implements WFH

IndusInd Bank launches Indus PayWear, an all-in-one tokenisable wearable

Topics : Stock Market InterGlobe Aviation Aviation industry Stake sale Divestment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon