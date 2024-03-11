Rakesh Gangwal sells shares of InterGlobe Aviation worth Rs 6,785 crore

The shares were sold in three tranches, with the price per scrip varying from Rs 3,015.10 to Rs 3,016.36

InterGlobe Aviation's promoter Rakesh Gangwal on Monday sold shares worth Rs 6,785 crore of the company through open market transactions.

The co-founder of the company, which operates the country's largest airline IndiGo, offloaded 2.25 crore shares of IndiGo amounting to 5.83 per cent stake, according to bulk deal data on BSE.

