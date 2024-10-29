Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Swiggy raises primary issuance to Rs 4,499 cr, cuts OFS to 175.1 mn shares

Swiggy raises primary issuance to Rs 4,499 cr, cuts OFS to 175.1 mn shares

Swiggy adjusts valuation, targets Rs 11,300 cr IPO with Nov launch, amid market volatility

Quick commerce

Swiggy

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy has officially filed for an Rs 11,300 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) with India’s Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The Bengaluru-based company increased its primary issuance target to Rs 4,499 crore, up from an earlier Rs 3,750 crore shares. The offer for sale (OFS) has also been revised, with a total of 175.1 million shares, down from 185.3 million.
 
Swiggy’s largest investor, Prosus, plans to sell 109.1 million shares, reducing its initial divestment size, while Tencent and other shareholders are set to divest as part of the offering.
 
The IPO is scheduled to open from November 6 to November 8, with anchor investors bidding on November 5. Swiggy is expected to finalise its share listing on November 13. This public offering follows Hyundai Motor India’s recent IPO, marking it as the second-largest in India this year.
 
 
Founded in 2014, Swiggy grew rapidly by capitalising on India’s increasing demand for online food delivery. It later expanded to grocery delivery through Instamart. Unlike Zomato, which went public in 2021, Swiggy has taken a more cautious approach. It focused on its profitability metrics, improving operational efficiencies, and building its grocery delivery services before going public.
 
The expected price band is Rs 371–390 per share. Swiggy will face competition from Zomato, its primary rival in the food delivery market, which currently has a market cap of around $26.5 billion on the BSE.  [With agency inputs]

Also Read

Gold, Gold Coin

BigBasket, Blinkit, Swiggy deliver gold, silver in 10 min this Dhanteras

Several restaurants listed on Swiggy and Zomato believe that the recent platform fee hike by online food aggregators will go up further.

Behind the 10-minute delivery boom: How quick commerce is changing India

Swiggy ipo news

Wait Over! Swiggy IPO to open post Diwali: Key details for investors

swiggy

Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Here's why a lot can go wrong when everything arrives in just 10 minutes

Topics : Swiggy IPOs ipo filing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon