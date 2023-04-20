close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RBI approves appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as deputy MD of HDFC Bank

Central bank also approves Bhavesh Zaveri's appointment as private lender's executive director

BS Reporter Mumbai
Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director of HDFC Bank

Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director of HDFC Bank (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as the deputy managing director of HDFC Bank for three years from April 19, 2023, the private sector lender told stock exchanges on Thursday.
The RBI also approved Bhavesh Zaveri’s appointment as HDFC Bank’s executive director for a period of three years, with effect from April 19.

HDFC Bank, which is India’s largest private sector lender, had recommended the two appointments to the central bank back in November 2022. It is appointing a deputy managing director five years after Paresh Sukthankar resigned.
Bharucha has more than 35 years of experience in banking and he has been associated with HDFC Bank since 1995. Before his new assignment, Bharucha was executive director responsible for wholesale banking. He previously worked at SBI Commercial and International Bank.

Zaveri, before being appointed as executive director, was group head–operations, cash management & ATM product. He joined HDFC Bank in 1998 in an operations function and moved up the ladder. Zaveri worked for Oman International Bank and Barclays Bank before that.
The bank is in the process of merging HDFC Ltd’s business with itself and expects the process to be completed in July. The lender said it has applied to the stock market and the insurance regulators to approve the merger, as there will be ownership changes.

Also Read

HDFC Bank elevates Bharucha as Deputy MD, appoints Zaveri as ED

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

Reliance Capital lenders meeting today to address bidders concerns

Natco Pharma to set up subsidiary in Indonesia with investment of $3 mn

Jet Airways' fate in jeopardy as NCLT deadline for Jalan-Kalrock nears

Zomato says most of strike-hit Blinkit stores resumed operations

Hinduja Housing Finance to raise Rs 800 cr via capital bond, debentures


Shares of the lender were trading 0.24 per cent higher on the BSE at Rs 1,669.90.
Topics : HDFC Bank RBI

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Reliance Capital lenders meeting today to address bidders concerns

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Natco Pharma to set up subsidiary in Indonesia with investment of $3 mn

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing
1 min read

Jet Airways' fate in jeopardy as NCLT deadline for Jalan-Kalrock nears

Jet Airways
3 min read

Zomato says most of strike-hit Blinkit stores resumed operations

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
2 min read

Hinduja Housing Finance to raise Rs 800 cr via capital bond, debentures

test
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha makes largest-ever referral payout, amount not revealed

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

Tatas, Singapore Airlines seek CCI nod for Vistara-Air India merger

Air India
2 min read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple Saket
3 min read
Premium

This startup is disrupting the QSR model with AI- & IoT-driven kitchen tech

Photo Caption: Mukunda Foods Cofounders (from left): Eshwar K Vikas, Sudeep Sabat and Rakesh Patil
7 min read

HCL Tech Q4 results to be announced tomorrow: Key things to look out for

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon