Shadow lender IIFL Finance faces rating downgrade risk on gold loan ban

IIFL fell under regulatory scrutiny in March amid a crackdown on financial firms, when it was asked by RBI to stop disbursing new gold-backed lending following 'material supervisory concerns'

Representative Image | Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Indian shadow lender IIFL Finance Ltd is facing a threat of credit rating downgrade as early as this week, as a months-long regulatory ban on its gold loan business remains unresolved, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
A local rating agency has informed the company about a possible rating change from AA to AA-, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.
A potential downgrade may pressure the firm’s borrowing channels as funding costs could grow, and lenders could ask for early repayment from the beleaguered non-banking finance company which is already navigating a business contraction.
 

IIFL Finance shares extended a decline to as much as 5.8 per cent, the most in over a month, after Bloomberg News reported on the possible rating downgrade. Overall Indian stocks were higher.

IIFL fell under regulatory scrutiny in March amid a crackdown on financial firms, when it was asked by the central bank to stop disbursing new gold-backed lending following “material supervisory concerns”. Three local rating companies - ICRA Ltd, Crisil Ltd and Care Ratings Ltd - put it under rating watch with negative or developing implications following the ban. International credit assessor Fitch Ratings also put its B+ rating on negative watch.

The company may let go of more than 9,000 employees in the gold loan business if the ban continues, said one of the people. Its employee number in gold loan branches already dropped from 15,000 in March to 12,000 in June, according to its financial reports. The assets under management in its gold loan business more than halved to Rs 12,162 cr ($1.5 billion) as of August 5 since the March ban.

A spokesperson of IIFL Finance declined to comment.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

