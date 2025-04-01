Adani Power (Jharkhand) whole-time Director Ramesh Jha steps down

Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Group

Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India. | Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Ramesh Jha, Whole-time Director of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd (APJL) has resigned, a BSE filing said.

APJL is a material subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd.

"Ramesh Jha, Whole-time Director of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited has resigned to continue his office as such with effect from the close of business hours on March 31, 2025," Adani Power said in the filing.

Consequently, Jha ceases to be a Senior Management Personnel of Adani Power with effect from the close of business hours on March 31, 2025.

In his resignation, he said "due to some personal reasons and certain other pre-occupations, I am not able to continue to hold office as a Director/Whole-time Director in APJL."  Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

 

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

