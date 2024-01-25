Sensex (    %)
                        
REC to collaborate with NIIFL for financing renewable, infra projects

Both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, according to a statement on Thursday

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

State-owned REC has inked an initial pact with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd for collaborating to finance renewable and large scale infrastructure projects in the country.
Both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, according to a statement on Thursday.
"The collaboration with REC aligns perfectly with NIIFL's broader strategy to enhance financing and attract private capital into the infrastructure sector. Through this partnership, we aim to develop innovative financial solutions supporting major infrastructure," Prasad Gadkari, Executive Director & Chief Strategy Officer at NIIFL, said.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

