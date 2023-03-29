close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Regressive changes in service condition by Air India, says pilots' bodies

Pilots' bodies at Tata Group-owned Air India have accused the airline management of making unilaterally "rapid" and "regressive" changes in the service conditions of pilots.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pilots' bodies at Tata Group-owned Air India have accused the airline management of making unilaterally "rapid" and "regressive" changes in the service conditions of pilots.

In a letter to Air India Chief Human Resources Officer Suresh Dutt Tripathi on Tuesday, Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) also stated that "all unilateral violations of their rights and service agreements are creating industrial unrest and shattering employee confidence in the current management".

The communication comes amid Air India reducing drastically the annual limit of privilege leave accumulation to 60 days from 300 days earlier, as per a source.

IPG represents the wide-body aircraft pilots at the airline while ICPA represents pilots who operate the narrow-body fleet of Air India.

"To help the company, the unions have supported you in good faith for over a year. But still, we are being fed the same non-committal, bidding-for-time excuses while rapid and regressive changes are being introduced unilaterally in our service/ working conditions through organisational announcements and policies," the two unions stated in a joint letter.

"No change can be made to our existing bilaterally agreed service conditions without issuing a notice u/s9A of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, and following the procedure specified there under," the letter read.

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

How China is secretly headhunting foreign pilots to train its air force

Air India plans to hire over 100 expat pilots for wide-body planes: Report

Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes, says report

Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group

Fitch says, two Adani entities facing 'heightened contagion risks'

Insurance Samadhan, Ola unit announce collaboration for customer solutions

Google relieved after partial victory in Android antitrust case in India

TVS Emerald, HDFC Capital to create Rs 1000 cr platform for real estate

magicpin becomes largest restaurant aggregator on ONDC with 22,000 outlets

Air India declined to comment on the matter.

Tata Group took control of Air India in January last year.

The pilots' unions say all this is happening when they have engaged with the management several times in promoting a positive working environment and ensuring "fair working conditions" for all pilots.

Alleging that the company cherry picked the fluffy and and non-consequential questions during a recent virtual interaction, the letter said, "we are still waiting for answers to all the unanswered questions posted in the chat, as promised by the management during the session.

On March 22, an "organisational announcement was emailed to individual pilots announcing a forcible capping of privilege leave accumulation to 60 days as well as liquidation of any additional leave over and above," the pilots stated in the letter.

Air India in the email communication said it was reviewing the company's leave policy comprehensively to align it with the prevailing market practices.

"As part of that process, privilege leave limit and encashment are being revised," it said.

The pilots' "leave quota, accumulation and encashment cannot be unilaterally" changed by the management in the name of an "organisational announcement" or "Policy" with such nonchalance, the unions said.

According to the letter, the pilots have appealed to the airline management on ethical grounds to follow the letter and spirit of the law and engage unions actively as is being done in other Tata companies but to no avail.

Topics : Air India | Tata group

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Regressive changes in service condition by Air India, says pilots' bodies

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Funding for Healthtech companies falls 55% to $1.4 bn in 2022: Tracxn

Healthcare
2 min read

Fitch says, two Adani entities facing 'heightened contagion risks'

Adani
2 min read

Insurance Samadhan, Ola unit announce collaboration for customer solutions

Deals, mergers,
2 min read

Programming platform CodeChef hives off from Unacademy amid funding crunch

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

Haldiram
3 min read

Govt moves to end possibility of attachment of DMRC's assets in RInfra case

DMRC, Delhi metro
4 min read

Reliance, Tatas, nine others get Rs 14,000-crore solar PLI approval

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock
3 min read
Premium

Piramal, TPG on verge exit from Shriram General Insurance Holdings

Piramal Enterprises
3 min read

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

google play
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon