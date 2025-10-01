Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Fewer variants, lower prices: Tata Motors reworks Harrier, Safari strategy

Fewer variants, lower prices: Tata Motors reworks Harrier, Safari strategy

Company executives added that the Adventure X trims are expected to lift sales volumes, though average selling prices may soften compared with last year, when demand was led by high-end variants

Tata motors

The restructuring comes as SUVs continue to be among the fastest-growing categories in the domestic market, supported by demand in the ₹18–₹25 lakh price band and aided by recent tax revisions. | Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors has restructured its Harrier and Safari portfolios, cutting the number of variants nearly by half and introducing new Adventure X trims at lower entry price points, to reduce complexity in the line-up and expand reach in the SUV segment.
 
Harrier will now be available in six variants, down from 11 earlier, while Safari has been pared down to five from 11. The company said the earlier “persona-based” variant strategy added excessive complexity and confused buyers, prompting a return to a simpler line-up.
 
“Harrier and Safari have traditionally seen demand concentrated in mid and high trims, where customers look for features and comfort,” a Tata Motors spokesperson said. “With the restructured line-up and Adventure X variants, we are offering the same feature set at lower price points.”
 
 
Company executives added that the Adventure X trims are expected to lift sales volumes, though average selling prices may soften compared with last year, when demand was led by high-end variants. Together, the Harrier and Safari contribute 4,500–5,000 units per month on average. 

Also Read

Tata motors

Tata Motors records best-ever monthly sales at 60,907 units in September

Stock broker

Rate sensitive shares trade firm as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged; PSBs dip

Tata Motors

TaMo invests ₹120 cr in Freight Tiger, raises total commitment to ₹270 cr

Tata, Tata group

Can Tata Capital IPO, Tata Motors demerger lift sentiment of group stocks?

Tata motors

Why Tata Motors split CV and PV arms: Here's what the filings reveal

 
Price revisions have also been supported by recent changes in goods and services tax. Entry prices for Harrier have reduced from ₹14.99 lakh to ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while Safari’s starting price has fallen from ₹15.49 lakh to ₹14.66 lakh. Harrier Adventure X, initially introduced at ₹18.99 lakh, is now priced at ₹17.96 lakh, and the Safari Adventure X+ has come down from ₹19.99 lakh to ₹18.90 lakh.
 
“Customers wanted the features but were not prepared to pay the higher price points we moved into last year,” said Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer, Passenger and Electric Vehicles, Tata Motors. “With supply chain cost optimisations and right-sizing of features, we have re-entered the segment with lower price points. We will retain the top-end customer while adding more buyers in the mid and entry versions of Harrier and Safari, thereby increasing volumes.”
 
Harrier and Safari remain positioned on the Jaguar Land Rover, derived D8 platform and export-ready, with the Harrier already launched in South Africa. Tata, however, said that India remains the primary focus.
 
The restructuring comes as SUVs continue to be among the fastest-growing categories in the domestic market, supported by demand in the ₹18–₹25 lakh price band and aided by recent tax revisions.

More From This Section

JICA

JICA signs ₹75 mn loan deal with ECOM to boost Asian coffee supply chains

Hiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment

Accel, Anthropic to host India's first Developer Day on Oct 11 in Bengaluru

DLF

DLF-GIC joint venture DCCDL raises ₹1,100 cr NCDs to replace costly debt

Netflix

Elon Musk backs 'Cancel Netflix' trend on X: Here's all you need to know

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha CEO

Might be forced to start charging brokerage: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

Topics : Tata Motors Auto industry India automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon