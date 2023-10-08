Reliance General Insurance gets Rs 922 crore GST notices from DGGI

Reliance General Insurance Company (RGIC), a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, has found itself in a predicament as the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has issued multiple show cause notices (SCNs), making a total tax demand of Rs 922.58 crore.

This development occurs at a critical point, with Reliance Capital currently undergoing debt resolution under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process. The Hinduja group has emerged as the winner of the acquisition bid, which is now awaiting Supreme Court (SC) approval. This comes after the Torrent group, the winner of the first round, challenged the second auction conducted by Reliance Capital's lenders. The Torrent plea is scheduled for a hearing on October 11.

Bankers suggest that the new tax demand could impact the company's valuation. The Hinduja group had made an all-cash offer of Rs 9,800 crore for the company. Reliance Capital was sent for debt resolution in November 2021 after defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 22,000 crore.

According to a legal source, RGIC received four SCNs from the DGGI, demanding GST payments of varying sums: Rs 478.84 crore, Rs 359.70 crore, Rs 78.66 crore, and Rs 5.38 crore. These notices relate to revenue generated from services such as re-insurance and co-insurance.

Emails sent to the company went unanswered. A legal source mentioned that RGIC's auditors would need to account for the fresh tax demand as a contingent liability in their results for the September quarter.

RGIC, a profit-making entity, plays a significant role within Reliance Capital, constituting nearly 70 per cent of the company's total value. The first show cause notice, amounting to Rs 478.84 crore, was served to RGIC by the DGGI on September 28. This notice concerns the application of GST on the re-insurance commission associated with re-insurance services ceded to various Indian and foreign re-insurance companies. According to the GST Authority, the re-insurance commission should be regarded as part of the company's recorded revenue, thus requiring a GST payment.

Another SCN, totalling Rs 359.70 crore, was issued by the department on the same day. This notice pertains to the applicability of GST on co-insurance premiums received as a follower in co-insurance transactions. RGIC argues that the lead insurer has already discharged the GST liability on the entire premium, making it unnecessary for the company to pay additional GST. However, the GST department contends that the GST Act doesn't allow one registered entity to collect and disburse tax on behalf of another, irrespective of co-insurance arrangements.

Co-insurance transactions for large insurance covers involve the insured party spreading their risk among multiple insurers by allocating risk shares. The insurer with the most significant risk coverage is termed the lead insurer, while others sharing the risk are known as participating co-insurers or followers.

The third SCN, amounting to Rs 78.66 crore, revolves around a DGGI investigation into the claiming of input tax credit (ITC) without underlying services related to marketing expenses from July 1 2017, to March 31 2022. In response, the company has deposited Rs 10.13 crore under protest concerning this ITC.

The fourth SCN addresses the non-payment of GST on a reverse charge basis related to the import of re-insurance services from foreign reinsurers in connection with an exempted crop insurance scheme from July 2017 to January 2018. The GST Authority has issued a tax notice amounting to Rs 5.38 crore regarding this matter.