Reliance Industries among TIME's 100 most influential global companies

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has been named once again secured a spot on the prestigious TIME's list of the 100 World’s Most Influential Companies of 2024 in the ‘Titans’ category.



This is the second time that RIL has been recognised, with Jio Platforms featuring on the inaugural list in 2021.

Describing RIL as ‘India’s Juggernaut,’ TIME highlighted company's transformation from a textiles and polyester business started by Dhirubhai Ambani 58 years ago, to a behemoth with a market capitalisation surpassing $200 billion.



"Today the sprawling conglomerate—which has aligned its growth with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a 'self-reliant' India—is the country’s most valuable company, with a market capitalisation of more than $200 billion," said the note by TIME.

pic.twitter.com/az7hrYjtCb Reliance Industries Ltd was included on @TIME 's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2024! #TIME100Companies May 30, 2024 "Now led by Ambani’s son Mukesh, the Mumbai-based company has ventures in energy, retail, and telecommunications, among others, and has made its chairman Asia’s richest man," TIME said.



Under the leadership of Chairman Mukesh Ambani, RIL has spearheaded multiple sectors in India and has implemented a number of initiatives including Jio, Reliance Retail among others. "Now led by Ambani’s son Mukesh, the Mumbai-based company has ventures in energy, retail, and telecommunications, among others, and has made its chairman Asia’s richest man," TIME said.Under the leadership of Chairman Mukesh Ambani, RIL has spearheaded multiple sectors in India and has implemented a number of initiatives including Jio, Reliance Retail among others.

Reliance is also making efforts towards environment and has set a target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2035.

TIME's 2024 list also includes other notable Indian firms like Tata Group under the ‘Titans’ category and Serum Institute of India in the ‘Pioneers’ category. This year’s list, the fourth edition, was compiled through nominations across sectors, supplemented by insights from TIME’s global network and external experts.