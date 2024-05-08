Watch: Congress hits back at PM Modi's 'Adani-Ambani' jibe with this video

The Congress party has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks questioning why Rahul Gandhi had stopped mentioning "Adani-Ambani" in his speeches by releasing a video on social media.

The 47-second video has five clips of Rahul Gandhi raising questions about Modi's relationship with Adani, each with specific dates and locations: May 2 in Karnataka, May 3 in Maharashtra, May 5 in Telangana, May 6 in Madhya Pradesh, and May 7 in Jharkhand. Titled "PM Modi is employed by Adani," the video aims to refute Modi's claims.

In a separate statement, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Modi’s BJP of waiving off for industrialists loans worth Rs 16 trillion. She also alleged that the BJP is spreading falsehoods about her brother Rahul Gandhi.

"Today he (Modi) is saying Rahul does not take the name of Adani, Ambani....He does so every day. He brings their truth in front of you every day," said Priyanka.

The Congress party and Priyanka's comments come in response to Prime Minister Modi's remarks during a rally in Telangana's Karimnagar, where he questioned Rahul Gandhi's ties with businessmen and why he stopped criticising them as soon as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced.

The Prime Minister specifically questioned if Gandhi had received substantial sums of money from Ambani-Adani since he stopped attacking them suddenly.

"You must have seen that Congress's shehzada [prince], for the past five years, had been chanting as soon as he woke up in the morning. Ever since his Rafale issue got grounded, he started a new chant."

Modi said, "For five years, he was chanting – five businessmen, five businessmen. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, he has stopped abusing Ambani-Adani."

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi have often accused the Prime Minister of favouring Ambani and Adani.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections just concluded its Phase 3 of voting on Tuesday, with the next phase slated for May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.