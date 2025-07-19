Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance set to launch green energy gigafactories within next 6 quarters

Reliance set to launch green energy gigafactories within next 6 quarters

Reliance to launch clean energy gigafactories in Jamnagar within four to six quarters; units to produce solar panels, batteries, and electrolysers, cutting energy costs by at least 25 per cent

Reliance Industries, RIL

These units will help bring down RIL’s energy costs by at least 25 per cent

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has announced that all its clean energy gigafactories will become operational within the next four to six quarters, Bloomberg reported. These facilities will manufacture key products such as solar panels, batteries, and electrolysers used to produce green hydrogen.
 
The factories are being set up in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on a sprawling site near the company’s massive oil refinery complex — the largest in the world. According to a company presentation shared on Friday, these units will help bring down RIL’s energy costs by at least 25 per cent and are expected to deliver strong returns on capital.   
 
 

Partnership plans once operations stabilise

 
Chief Financial Officer V Srikanth said in a webcast that Reliance will seek partners for its clean energy business after operations are stabilised. “It’s win-win in multiple ways,” he said, indicating that the company is open to collaborations for both funding and long-term purchase agreements. The company’s presentation also stated it aims to bring in “partners who can contribute with both financing and offtake” once the gigafactories are de-risked, Bloomberg reported.
 

Solar glass plant underway

 
As part of its push to build a robust clean energy manufacturing ecosystem, Reliance is setting up what it says will be India’s largest solar glass factory. However, details about the plant’s production capacity were not disclosed.

Also Read

Reliance Q1FY26 results, Reliance net profit growth, Reliance Asian Paints stake sale, Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance Jio revenue, Reliance Retail performance, Oil to Chemical business decline, Reliance quarterly results, Reliance other incom

Reliance Q1 profit soars 78.3% on windfall from Asian Paints stake sale

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

RIL Q1FY26 results: Profit up 78% at ₹26,994 crore, revenue rises 6%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market close: Sensex falls 501 pts in choppy trade, Nifty at 24,968; SMIDs dip; Banks top drag

stock market, trading, stocks

Q1 results today: Reliance, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, 34 others on July 18

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance outperforms Nifty with $40 bn gain in best run since 2020

 
India currently imports nearly 70 per cent of the solar glass it uses — a critical component in solar panels. This is expected to change following anti-dumping duties introduced by the government in May 2025, which are encouraging local production and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.   
 

Reliance Q1 profit surges 78.3% on stake sale

 
Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 78.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 (April-June). The surge was mainly due to a one-time gain from the sale of a 4.9 per cent stake in Asian Paints, which brought in ₹8,924 crore.
 
Despite the profit boost, consolidated net sales grew only 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y and fell 6.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), mainly due to weaker performance in the company’s oil-to-chemicals, and oil and gas segments.
 
In an investor presentation, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) said its fast-moving consumer goods division — Reliance Consumer Products — is being separated from RRVL. The move is intended to create a focused entity for managing and growing the conglomerate’s consumer brands. The demerger scheme has already been filed and is effective from April 1.

More From This Section

Jio Financial Services, Allianz SE

Jio Financial Services ties up with Allianz Group for 50:50 reinsurance JV

JPMorgan

JPMorgan starts research coverage of top private firms like OpenAI

JSW Steel joint MD & CEO, Jayant Acharya

JSW Steel expansion plan on track despite SC order on BPSL: Jayant Acharya

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

JLR delays launch of Range Rover, Jaguar electric vehicles: Report

Tata Motors, Tata

Tata Motors in talks to acquire European truckmaker Iveco: Report

Topics : Reliance Industries RIL plans to expand Jamnagar capacity Mukesh Ambani clean energy BS Web Reports Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon