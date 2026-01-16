Reliance Retail's Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 2.1% to ₹3,558 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) on Friday reported a 2.1 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at ₹3,558 crore for the third quarter of 2025-26 (FY26).

Executive Director Isha Ambani said: “By prioritising trend-focused assortments and seamless omni-channel experiences, we continue to foster strong customer engagement and loyalty. As we navigate a shifting consumer landscape, we remain steadfast in our vision to redefine Indian retail through innovation and excellence.”

Reliance Retail’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) from operations increased 2.1 per cent to ₹6,770 crore.

The firm’s revenues from operations came in at ₹86,951 crore, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year, while its gross revenues were up 8.1 per cent to ₹97,605 crore.

Sequentially, its revenues from operations were up 9.9 per cent and its net profit increased 3.5 per cent.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said in a statement: “The demerger of the consumer products business came into effect this quarter. With a broad and diverse product basket ranging from classic Indian brands to new age labels, the consumer products vertical is progressing on its accelerated growth trajectory with a focused organisational structure. Our deep, omni-channel presence across the nation and strong traction in hyperlocal quick deliveries supported a resilient performance by the retail business.”

During the quarter, it opened 431 stores, taking its store count to 19,979.

In the quarter ended December, its finance cost was down 13.2 per cent year-on-year at ₹578 crore.

The company’s registered customer base grew to 378 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country, it said in its release.

It completed the demerger of its consumer products division in the quarter.

Reliance Consumer Products reported gross revenues of ₹5,065 crore in the quarter. It also acquired global rights to Brylcreem, Toni & Guy, Badedas and Matey, it said in its investor presentation.

JioMart maintained its footprint of over 5,000 postal index numbers and over 1,000 cities, serviced by a network of more than 3,000 stores.