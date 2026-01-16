Wipro's Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 7% to ₹3,120 crore

Wipro followed the trend of other IT companies, taking a hit in net profit in the third quarter, which was down 7 per cent year on year to ₹3,120 crore. The impact, resulting from the implementation of labour codes, was an additional ₹302 crore due to rising gratuity expenses and was among the lowest in the industry.

IT services segment revenue, the critical benchmark, rose 0.2 per cent year on year to $2.6 billion, while gross revenue was up 5.5 per cent to ₹23,560 crore.

While revenue came in above Bloomberg estimates, net profit was below expectations.

On a constant currency basis, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations over which companies have no control, IT services segment revenue was up 1.4 per cent sequentially. These numbers came almost at the top end of the guidance provided in October, when the company said revenue would either de-grow by 0.5 per cent or grow by 1.5 per cent.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue from its IT services business segment to be in the range of $2,635 million to $2,688 million, which translates to sequential guidance of 0 per cent to 2 per cent in constant currency terms.

More than half of that growth came from the acquisition of the digital transformation solutions (DTS) business of audio products maker Harman in August. That added 0.8 per cent, without which growth would have been down to 0.6 per cent.

Chief executive officer and managing director Srini Palia said the company will have better visibility into client discretionary spending this month as clients firm up their technology budgets, though the priority lies in cost take-out deals, vendor consolidation and improving efficiency through artificial intelligence (AI).

A robust deal pipeline, backed mainly by large deals signed earlier in the fiscal that have started contributing incrementally, helped Bengaluru-based Wipro improve its guidance. It now expects revenue sequentially to remain flat or grow by 2 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Palia has been banking on large deals to turn around the fortunes of the company, which has lagged its peers for more than a decade. Wipro’s £500 million deal with Phoenix has also started generating revenue as the project ramps up.

Wipro’s total contract value, however, slowed considerably in the third quarter to almost a six-quarter low of $3.3 billion. Large deals, classified as those above $30 million, were down 9.3 per cent year on year to $871 million.

However, such deals, which are mainly cost-optimisation and vendor consolidation programmes, are also slow to ramp up and take time to materialise. In a demand environment that is already subdued, large deals also mean fierce competition among IT services players, which usually eats into margins.

Operating margins inched up 10 basis points to 17.6 per cent compared to last year as the company slashed costs and undertook a restructuring exercise of ₹263 crore in its Europe and Capco business, which remained flat. Margins were also aided by the depreciation of the rupee.

“This is our best margin performance in the last few years. Our continued focus on execution rigour also reflects in our strong operating cash flow of 135 per cent of net income in Q3,” said chief financial officer Aparna Iyer.

Out of the four strategic market units, Americas 1 grew by 2.8 per cent, while Americas 2 and Europe fell by 5.2 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively, on a constant currency basis. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) was up 0.4 per cent, and the technology and communications business rose 3.5 per cent as clients adopt more AI in their businesses to enhance customer experience. The consumer and energy businesses were down 5.7 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively, as the impact of tariffs continued to bleed clients.

Wipro’s attrition came down to 14.2 per cent from 14.9 per cent sequentially, and its headcount increased by 6,529 to 242,021 at the end of December. Most of the additions came from the integration of the Harman business.

The company expects to hire about 7,500 to 8,000 freshers this fiscal against its target of 10,000.