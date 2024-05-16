Reliance Retail to bring UK's leading online fashion retailer ASOS to India

Reliance Retail and ASOS, the UK’s leading online fashion retailer, have entered into a long-term licensing agreement and the Mukesh Ambani-led retail company will be the exclusive retail partner for ASOS across all online and offline channels in India.





"This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Reliance Retail's commitment to offering unparalleled choices and bringing world-class retail experiences to Indian consumers," the company said in its release.

Reliance Retail will introduce ASOS’s curated portfolio of fashion-led own brand labels to the Indian market through a multi-channel presence for ASOS and a diverse array of retail formats, including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms.

Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures, was quoted as saying in the release, “We're excited to welcome ASOS into our fashion family, marking a significant stride in our dedication to bringing the pulse of global trends to Indian shores. This partnership reaffirms our status as India's premier retail destination, ensuring our customers have access to the cutting-edge fashion styles they crave.”

José Antonio Ramos, chief executive officer of ASOS, also said in the same release, “Our purpose is to give fashion lovers around the world the confidence to be whoever they want to be through access to the latest and best trends. Together with Reliance Retail, we’re excited to be bringing some of our fashion-led own-brands to customers in India – including ASOS Design, one of the biggest British fashion brands on the planet.”