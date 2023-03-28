Reliance, Tata Power, among others win in round II of solar module PLI



The highest amount, Rs 3,300 crore, has gone to Indosol Solar, a special purpose vehicle of Shirdi Sai, which was one of the winners in the first tranche of solar PLI also. Leading energy-sector players have been allotted sums in different categories in the second tranche of the solar PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme.



The newest entrant is US-based solar-panel maker First Solar, which, along with RIL and Indosol, will construct end-to-end polysilicon-wafer-cells-modules (PWCM). Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which has got Rs 3,098 crore, follows.



First Solar is Nasdaq-listed and has been operating in India as a supplier for close to 10 years. This would be the company’s first manufacturing facility in India. In India, no company manufactures polysilicon, which is raw material in solar equipment manufacturing.

According to PLI guidelines for the second phase, of the corpus of Rs 19,000 crore, the highest tranche of Rs 12,000 crore has been allotted to end-to-end PWCM manufacturing (raw material to finished products). Unlike the first round, this phase of solar PLI has three schemes – PWCM, wafer-cells-modules (WCM), with an allocation of Rs 4,500 crore, and “cells-modules” (CM) with Rs 3,500 crore. Shirdi Sai, which is an incumbent from phase-I, is based in Andhra Pradesh and involved in manufacturing power transmission and distribution equipment.



The manufacturing facility capacity allocated under the current tranche is 39.6 Gw with an allocation of Rs 13,937 crore. In the WCM category, Mumbai-based Waaree Energies, Avaada Ventures, ReNew Power, JSW Energy, and Grew Energy won. In the CM category, they were Kolkata-based Vikram Solar, Amplus Solar, and Tata Power Solar.



There were 11 bidders in the second phase. A major absence was Adani Enterprises, which was a winner in the first phase for 4 Gw of solar module manufacturing. In a public statement, R K Singh, Union minister for power, new and renewable energy, said: “The PLI scheme has proved to be a watershed in India’s renewable landscape, resulting in around 48 GW domestic module manufacturing capacity in three years. The scheme has boosted the government’s efforts to reduce not only the impact of the global supply chain shocks but also our import dependence adhering to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”