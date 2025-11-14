Friday, November 14, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Religare's board inducts three Burman family members, Jimeet Modi

Religare's board inducts three Burman family members, Jimeet Modi

Religare Enterprises has approved the induction of three Burman family members and Samco Group founder Jimeet Modi to its board, marking a key step in the company's leadership transition

The Burman family, promoters of Dabur India, had recently made an open offer to take control of Religare.

BS Reporter
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Religare Enterprises (REL) said its board has approved the appointment of three members of the Burman family — Anand Chand Burman, Mohit Burman and Aditya Chand Burman — along with Samco Group founder and Group CEO Jimeet Modi as Additional Directors (Non-Executive, Non-Independent).
 
The appointments are subject to the Reserve Bank of India’s approval.
 
Why is the Burman family joining the Religare board? 
The Burman family, promoters of Dabur India, had recently made an open offer to take control of Religare. The proposed appointment of its members to the REL board marks a key step in the transition of the company’s leadership.
 

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

