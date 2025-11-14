Friday, November 14, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Group plans to invest ₹63,000 crore in energy projects in Assam

Adani Group plans to invest ₹63,000 crore in energy projects in Assam

Adani Power Ltd (APL) would invest around Rs 48,000 crore to set up a greenfield power plant while Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) would put in approximately Rs 15,000 crore for the two PSPs

Adani Power, Adani Power plant

The group has received letters of award (LoA) from the Assam government for the projects. (Image: Bloomberg)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Adani Group plans to invest Rs 63,000 crore in Assam to set up a 3,200 gigawatt (GW) thermal power plant and two pumped storage plants (PSPs) with a combined capacity of 2,700 megawatt (MW), the company said on Friday.
 
Adani Power Ltd (APL) would invest around Rs 48,000 crore to set up a greenfield power plant, while Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) would put in approximately Rs 15,000 crore for the two PSPs.
 
The group has received letters of award (LoA) from the Assam government for the projects.
 
For the thermal power plant, Adani Power emerged as the successful bidder, offering the lowest tariff of Rs 6.30 per kilowatt hour (kWh). The company will set up an ultra-supercritical plant under the design, build, finance, own and operate (DBFOO) model. The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the government’s Shakti policy.
 
 
APL has received the requisite approvals from the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, while the power supply agreement (PSA) with APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Limited) is currently expected.
 
Adani Green Energy also emerged as the lowest bidder for 500 MW of energy storage capacity, which will be catered from the two PSPs.
 
“The project will introduce cutting-edge solutions for energy storage, grid stability and managing electricity demand during peak times, thus ensuring a sustainable and resilient supply of electricity. It will play a crucial role in integrating renewable energy sources, supporting Assam’s journey toward a greener future,” the company said.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

