RIL AGM: Reliance Retail has invested $10 bn in 2 years, says Isha Ambani

Reliance Retail has invested $10 billion over the past two years in its retail business, Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Industries, told investors at its annual general meeting.

"We've invested more than $10 billion in the past two years, focusing on building integration, growing in-house brands and improving supply chain networks," she said.

The company also revealed it opened more than 3,300 new stores last year, increasing the total count to 18,040 stores that cover 6.56 crore sq. ft of retail space. Two-thirds of these stores are situated in Tier-II, Tier-III cities and smaller towns.

Across all consumer categories, which range from food and fashion to general merchandise, Ambani stated the retail arm meets more than 90 per cent of the daily needs of Indian households.

"In our grocery business, we sold over 18 lakh metric tonnes of groceries during the year. In our consumer electronics sector, we sold nearly 5 lakh laptops and over 23 lakh appliances during the year," she added. Furthermore, in its fashion and lifestyle business, the company sold a record-breaking 50 crore garments in the year. The company is present across various segments and price points. Its fashion format Trends and the brand's extension formats have consolidated its position as the country's largest fashion destination.

Reliance Retail's online platform AJIO had a strong FY23 and continues to be the partner of choice for international brands across premium, bridge-to-luxury and luxury, as well as Indian designer wear.

Also Read Reliance AGM 2023: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to join RIL board WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests Mukesh Ambani sells his four-floor $9 million Manhattan residence The Ambani way: Can Isha do an encore of what her father did with Jio? IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar makes his India debut in Port of Spain Decoding Reliance AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani outlines Jio's mega AI push Hyperdrive: Here's why 'black mass' is latest buzzword for EV industry HCLTech signs professional services deal with Cloud Software Group Jio Financial to partner with global firms for insurance venture: Ambani Indian automotive industry poised to rank number 3 in world by 2030: Govt

The retail arm posted an annual turnover of Rs 2.6 lakh crore in FY23, a growth of 30 per cent. Its Ebitda stood at Rs 17,928 crore, and it recorded a net profit of Rs 9,181 crore.

She also noted the company crossed a milestone of 100 crore transactions, a figure that was up 42 per cent compared to last year. Its stores saw footfalls of more than 78 crore, and the number of registered customers increased to nearly 25 crore.

"We are delivering value to over 30 per cent of India's addressable population. All this has made Reliance Retail rank among the top-10 most-visited retailers in the world," she added.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, said in his speech at the annual general meeting, "Reliance Retail is the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 and one of the fastest-growing retailers globally. Over the past few years, it has attracted investments from large and reputable global investment firms and sovereign wealth funds due to its rock-solid fundamentals and compelling value proposition."

He further revealed that the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority invested $1 billion for a one per cent equity stake, valuing the company at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8,28,000 crore.

"In less than three years, the valuation of Retail has almost doubled, notwithstanding the intervening Covid-19 pandemic. Based on this valuation, Reliance Retail, if it were listed, would rank among the top four companies in India and the top 10 retailers globally," he remarked.

He also indicated that as India's per-capita economy grows from $2,500 to $10,000, Reliance Retail will be its fastest-growing business in terms of revenue and Ebitda.

At last year's annual general meeting, Ambani announced the company's entry into fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and since then, she said, the business has made a strong start by entering several categories through multiple brands and strategic partnerships.

"We launched Campa Cola with the promise of Great Indian Taste, and consumers have embraced it wholeheartedly. We are scaling it up further in India and have also begun work to take it global, starting with Asia and Africa," she mentioned.

Discussing the four Cs – the principles on which the retail business is built – she said that the retail division has collaborated and last year reached a milestone of partnering with over 30 lakh merchants. The acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry has further enhanced the company's value proposition for merchants.

Regarding consumer engagement, Ambani said that Reliance Retail currently serves over 98 per cent of India's PIN codes through integrated online and offline channels.

The retailer recently launched Tira, its omnichannel beauty platform, which emphasises the company's creativity.

The fourth C stands for Care, which has resulted in the average annual income of its JioMart Smart Kirana partners increasing by up to 25 per cent.

She also said the new commerce business saw phenomenal growth on the back of its omnichannel capabilities.







- Reliance Retail opened over 3,300 new stores last year, taking the total count to 18,040 stores

- Two-thirds of the stores are in Tier II, Tier III cities and smaller towns. "Trends, Hamleys and Urban Ladder are now live on our cross-category horizontal platform, JioMart, which is seeing a sustained rise in non-grocery category contribution. The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp has been a phenomenal success, with a ninefold growth in JioMart customers since its launch in 2022," Ambani concluded.

- As India grows from a $2,500 per-capita economy to a $10,000 per-capita economy, Reliance Retail will be its fastest growing business in revenues and EBITDA.

- The retail arm posted an annual turnover of Rs 2.6 lakh crore in FY23, a growth of 30 per cent and its EBIDTA stood at Rs 17,928 crore and a net profit of Rs 9,181 crore.

- It crossed a milestone of 100 crore transactions which was up 42 per cent compared to last year. Its stores saw footfalls of more than 78 crore and the number of registered customers grew to nearly 25 crore.

- Reliance Retail to take its cola brand, Campa Cola global starting with Asia and Africa