close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3,000 jobs to streamline business: Report

Luxury car and jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is reportedly planning to slash thousands of jobs, around 3,000 'non-manufacturing employees', as it aims to cut costs and streamline operations

IANS London
Rolls-Royce

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Luxury car and jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is reportedly planning to slash thousands of jobs, around 3,000 'non-manufacturing employees', as it aims to cut costs and streamline operations.

According to The Times, the new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, who described the company as a "burning platform" that needs to reform to survive, has roped in consultants led by McKinsey to guide on how to streamline the company.

"Plans to merge departments could cut 10 per cent of the company's approximately 30,000 non-manufacturing staff," the report noted, citing sources.

The company reportedly aims to merge its non-manufacturing departments in civil aerospace, defence and power systems divisions.

"Currently, white-collar roles in legal, marketing, human resources and other departments operate separately," the report noted.

The Rolls-Royce's headquarters in Derby are likely to be hit hardest by the cuts.

Also Read

Rolls-Royce's performance 'unsustainable', says CEO Tufan Erginbilgic

How feasible are Rolls-Royce and easyJet's hydrogen engines for planes?

Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event

Hyundai Motor considers buying General Motors India's Talegaon plant assets

India's electric vehicle dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early

ICICI to move ahead with its plan to increase 4% stake in Lombard business

Sebi may soon ease compliance norms for PE, VC funds in India: Report

Zypp Electric to deploy 200K vehicles in its fleet, invest $ 300 mn

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

"We are working at pace on our transformation across a number of work streams and only one part of one of those work streams is about realising organisational efficiencies," a company spokesperson said in a comment.

"We have made no decisions whatsoever on any potential impact on employees and any suggestion otherwise is pure speculation," the spokesperson added.

Established in 1904 in Manchester by the partnership of Charles Rolls and Henry Royce, Rolls-Royce was a luxury car maker and later entered into aero-engine manufacturing business.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rolls Royce jobs

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:58 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3,000 jobs to streamline business: Report

Rolls-Royce
2 min read

ICICI to move ahead with its plan to increase 4% stake in Lombard business

ICICI
2 min read

Sebi may soon ease compliance norms for PE, VC funds in India: Report

funding
2 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Zypp Electric to deploy 200K vehicles in its fleet, invest $ 300 mn

Zypp Electric raises $25 million in Series B funding round led by Gogoro
3 min read

Most Popular

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang plans to enter Indian market

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
4 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Healthy growth, valuations point to more gains for Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra XUV 900
4 min read

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon