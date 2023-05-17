close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Room rates, occupancy surpass pre-Covid levels for hotels, says report

Mahindra Holidays is aggressively expanding its inventory by acquiring properties and creating more resorts

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hotels

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kavinder Singh, MD and CEO of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited on Wednesday said Indian hotels in terms of room rate and occupancy have not only reached but surpassed pre-Covid levels.
In an interview with Moneycontrol, Singh said that in March, the average rate of the room at the industry level crossed Rs 8,000, which it hit for the first time. He further added, "If you look at occupancy, they started touching 68-70 per cent, which was never the case pre-pandemic. So, in these metrics, hotels have crossed pre-pandemic levels. The supply has been constrained because people (hotel chains) did not continue projects and this is why you are seeing average daily rates going up. Also, there is a demand surge and there is a supply constraint—that is leading to these numbers."

Commenting on the company's performance in the quarter gone by, the MD said that it was one of the best periods for Mahindra, in terms of occupancy, revenue, and membership upgrades.
Increasing room capacity

Mahindra Holidays is aggressively expanding its inventory by acquiring properties and creating more resorts, says the report. The company is aiming to add nearly 1,500-1,600 rooms in the next three-four years, with an investment of Rs 1,700-1,800 crore, the CEO said.
Singh also said that they are working closely with state governments to see if they can get land or resorts that can run on long leases.

Also Read

IHC, Mahindra Holidays: Time to check-in hotel stocks this holiday season?

As the economy rebounds, India's hotel industry may have its best year ever

Wonderla Holidays surges 13%, nears 52-week high on strong Q3 results

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

Thermax beats Q4 profit expectations on back of strong sales growth

India saw only 100 deals valued at $5 bn in April, 47% dip in deal volumes

Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Dish TV EGM on June 9 to appoint new directors on creditors' call


Kavinder Singh terms India a bright spot owing to its increasing number of affluent households. With a current membership of 280,000 families, the organisation's target market is nearly 30 million. 
He further stressed that Indians are now focusing on discovering the country and while international travel is a priority for them, it is no more the only thing.

Mahindra Holiday

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Mahindra Holidays Hotel industry Indian Hotels hotels BS Web Reports

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Digital solutions company STL logs Rs 6,925 crore in revenue, PAT grows 51%

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
2 min read

Jindal Stainless to raise upto Rs 5,000 cr through multiple instruments

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read

SKF India's Q4 consolidated profit after tax rises 12% to Rs 122 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Realty firm Group 108 signs MoU to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Noida

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
2 min read

Room rates, occupancy surpass pre-Covid levels for hotels, says report

Hotels
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

sebi
2 min read
Premium

A year after listing, LIC scorecard lacks lustre; new biz premium down 50%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon