Room rates, occupancy surpass pre-Covid levels for hotels, says report

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Singh said that in March, the average rate of the room at the industry level crossed Rs 8,000, which it hit for the first time. He further added, "If you look at occupancy, they started touching 68-70 per cent, which was never the case pre-pandemic. So, in these metrics, hotels have crossed pre-pandemic levels. The supply has been constrained because people (hotel chains) did not continue projects and this is why you are seeing average daily rates going up. Also, there is a demand surge and there is a supply constraint—that is leading to these numbers."

Kavinder Singh, MD and CEO of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited on Wednesday said Indian hotels in terms of room rate and occupancy have not only reached but surpassed pre-Covid levels.