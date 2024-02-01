Sensex (    %)
                        
Royal Enfield sales rise 2% at 76,187 units in Jan, exports decline

The domestic sales were up 4 per cent at 70,556 motorcycles last month compared to 67,702 units while exports declined 20 per cent at 5631 units from 7044 units in January 2023, it stated

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield said on Thursday its total vehicle sales grew 2 per cent year-on year to 76,187 units in January 2024.
The company had sold a total of 74,746 motorcycles in January 2023.
The domestic sales were up 4 per cent at 70,556 motorcycles last month compared to 67,702 units while exports declined 20 per cent at 5631 units from 7044 units in January 2023, it stated.
"Our recently launched motorcycles continue to perform well across markets, and we have had a great start to the new year. We are confident that we will sustain our growth momentum for months to come," said B Govindarajan, CEO at Royal Enfield.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

