close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO, P Ganesh as CFO: Nykaa announces new appointments

TV Venkataraman will be responsible for the company's Internal Audit and Risk Management charter

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nykaa, beauty care products

Bottles of Nykaa branded nail enamel | Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa on Monday announced the appointment of several senior executives. In the past few weeks, the startup saw several top-level exits. The new executives will drive the "company's growth agenda forward", the BSE filing of the company said.  
According to the announcement, Rajesh Uppalapati will be the company's new chief technology officer (CTO). He has worked with Amazon for 20 years. Abhishek Awasthi, Eswar Perla, Dhruv Mathur, and Amit Kulshrestha will join the existing technology leadership team.

P Ganesh has been appointed as Nykaa's chief financial officer (CFO). Sujeet Jain will be the company's chief legal and regulatory officer.
T V Venkataraman will be responsible for the company's internal audit and risk management charter.

Vishal Gupta is the new head of the beauty consumer business at Nykaa. He has over 27 years of experience at Unilever.
"In his role as the head of the beauty consumer business at Nykaa, he leads innovation, brand building, growth, and profitability for the business. He will also lead Superstore By Nykaa, the eB2B distribution business. He will spearhead the next leg of growth for these two strategic and high-growth businesses," the company said.

Also Read

Fashion & beauty platform Nykaa announces CFO Arvind Agarwal's resignation

Five senior executives leave Nykaa; company calls it business as usual

Online cosmetics retailer Nykaa's Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 5.2 cr

Former Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal joins PayU India as chief financial officer

Nykaa's strong performance in Sept quarter bucks new-age tech bloat

Attrition in IT firms to go back to pre-pandemic levels by October: Experts

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Energy business powers RIL: Q4 beats Street, outlook positive for stock

Ajmera Realty acquires land parcel in Mumbai from Tata Comm for Rs 76 cr

Statsguru: Six charts explain why Apple stores in India are a big deal


Sudhakar Y Mhaskar will lead innovation at Nykaa's consumer business as the chief research and development, and quality officer.
"He brings a rich experience of over 30 years across Unilever and Marico, with expertise in new product development including packaging, consumer insights, quality, and technical regulations," the company's release said.

Shailendra Singh will support the beauty e-commerce business in the category and brand management function.
Sudhansh Kumar will lead performance marketing at Nykaa. Priya Bellubbi will lead customer lifecycle management and Suchita Salwan will lead the content charter.

FSN E-Commerce

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Nykaa beauty care products BS Web Reports Companies

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

Attrition in IT firms to go back to pre-pandemic levels by October: Experts

Might hire a person who just retired, says Capgemini's Aiman Ezzat
3 min read

IndusInd Bank to Persistent Systems: Q4 results to watch out for today

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
3 min read

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Energy business powers RIL: Q4 beats Street, outlook positive for stock

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

A quick pivot to demand helped realise good growth: HCLTech's C Vijayakumar

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
4 min read
Premium

Apple's emerging India play, strategy notably different from Vietnam

Apple Inc, Apple
6 min read
Premium

In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon