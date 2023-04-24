Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO, P Ganesh as CFO: Nykaa announces new appointments

According to the announcement, Rajesh Uppalapati will be the company's new chief technology officer (CTO). He has worked with Amazon for 20 years. Abhishek Awasthi, Eswar Perla, Dhruv Mathur, and Amit Kulshrestha will join the existing technology leadership team.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa on Monday announced the appointment of several senior executives. In the past few weeks, the startup saw several top-level exits. The new executives will drive the "company's growth agenda forward", the BSE filing of the company said.