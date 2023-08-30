Sales growth of listed private non-financial cos moderates to 2.1% in Q1

Sales growth of listed private non-financial companies moderated to 2.1 per cent in Q1 of the current financial year on a year-on-year basis from 8 per cent in the previous quarter, and 41 per cent a year ago, according to a report by the Reserve Bank of India released on Wednesday.

The combined sales figures of 1,712 listed private manufacturing companies exhibited a relatively stable trend compared to the same period in the previous financial year. During Q1 of the previous financial year, these companies had marked a growth rate of 41.6 per cent year-on-year. However, the increased sales seen in sectors like pharmaceuticals, cement, electrical machinery and motor vehicles during the current quarter were counterbalanced by a contraction in sales within sectors such as petroleum, chemicals, non-ferrous metals and textiles.